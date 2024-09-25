STEVE FINAN: No excuses if Dundee East End school site floods again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: No excuses if Dundee East End school site floods again

"What should be expected of constructed anti-flood measures, I’d suggest, is that they keep out floods."

Flooding at the East End Community Campus site during Storm Babet.
By Steve Finan

With Europe and England battered by rain, and the anniversary of Storm Babet coming up, my thoughts return to the £100 million East End Campus edging ever nearer completion.

In June this year an assessment of the site during Babet – done by an independent structural engineering firm – said: “The flood water dissipated within 24 hours, showing the constructed flood measures behaved as expected.”

That phrase, “measures performed as expected”, still baffles me.

Everyone could see the place was in trouble that day. There were photos of diggers with dirty water at least three feet up their wheels.

Fairfield flooding issues
The flooding at the construction site of the East End Community Campus caused by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Vinova.

Is that what’s expected?

What should be “expected” of “constructed” anti-flood measures, I’d suggest, is that they keep out floods.

While the engineer’s comment was surprising it’s the response, or lack of, that’s worrying.

If I was a councillor I’d have asked, very pointedly: “As expected? Eh? What does that mean, exactly?”

And when I found out, I’d tell everyone what the story is.

That’s what a councillor does, isn’t it? They are the elected representatives of ordinary people who take part in the machinery of local government.

They act in our best interests. They listen to constituents’ concerns. They ask questions on the public’s behalf. Then explain and reassure people.

So why hasn’t any Dundee councillor reassured the public?

Why haven’t any of them, from any party, come forward to clarify: “Nah, we wouldn’t be stupid enough to allow a £100m building on a flood plain without making sure the investment is entirely protected.”

An artist’s impression of the under-construction East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes architect

Perhaps it’s just me being a panicky old hack and not understanding the complicated stuff.

Surely some clever hydrologist has ensured there are robust defences that can cope with a tsunami coming down the hill from Whitfield; Drumgeith pitches becoming a lake and overflowing; or the Dighty bursting its banks?

And the only thing that’s been missed is to inform the public not to worry the school’s basement will not, ever, find itself 10 feet under water as regularly used to happen to St Saviour’s.

I’d concede there is no evidence of the site flooding in the year since Babet. But then we haven’t had a big rainstorm in that time.

‘If East End campus floods no one can act surprised’

In the past that flood plain, with high ground north and south, has flooded regularly – Dundee kens it, the council kens it, Patsy Kensit.

So I want to get it down on paper and pin-point clear – if that school floods and needs millions of pounds worth of repairs no one can act surprised.

Flooding at Fairfield Social Club. Image: Jim Sorrie

Not the builder, not education chiefs, not any member of the council. No one.

A school there must have, from the start, effective defences – built strong and built high enough to withstand a huge flood.

If that school isn’t dry every single day, no matter how much rain falls, no matter what the Dighty does, there are no excuses.

No one involved in the planning or building will be immune from blame.

Dundee will expect not just resignations but criminal proceedings for malfeasance.

The rain can do its worst. And it will.

But, whatever happens, that school cannot flood.

