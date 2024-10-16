JIM SPENCE: When Billy Connolly – and a hawk – gatecrashed my interview with Neil Lennon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: When Billy Connolly – and a hawk – gatecrashed my interview with Neil Lennon

"My football interview, interrupted by the comedian’s impromptu self invitation, was then itself interrupted by the appearance of Aberdeen FC’s match-day Harris Hawk."

Billy Connolly in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

The Courier story of how Dundee fell in love with Billy Connolly reminded me of an interview with him at Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie stadium.

As I prepared for the pre-match interview with Celtic boss Neil Lennon, the Big Yin suddenly appeared beside us.

A keen Celtic fan he was in the city to see his favourites and decided to join Neil and me at the players’ tunnel.

My football interview, interrupted by the comedian’s impromptu self invitation, was then itself interrupted by the appearance of Aberdeen FC’s match-day Harris Hawk, which the club used to scare the industrial seagulls which plagued the stadium.

Billy Connolly. Image: Europa Newswire/Shutterstock

Connolly was fascinated by the bird and asked to hold it on his arm: the hawk handler fitted Billy up with the leather protector sleeve and the bird nestled on his arm, only to immediately do what birds do, all over the Big Yin’s sleeve.

Cue outrageous laughter from the man who has spent a lifetime making people laugh.

Very little football was discussed in the hilarity which followed as Connolly left me, the Celtic boss, and the listening radio audience in stitches, as his tremendous comic genius milked the scene for all it was worth.

Conversation