MARTEL MAXWELL: As a mum, my thoughts are with Liam Payne’s parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

MARTEL MAXWELL: As a mum, my thoughts are with Liam Payne’s parents

"My first thought was as a mum - wondering how Liam's mother ever gets through this."

Liam Payne.
Liam Payne.
By Martel Maxwell

When Liam Payne won his place in One Direction on the X Factor aged just 16, it’s not hard to imagine the reaction from his family and friends.

One day, a school kid mucking about in maths, the next a global superstar.

His parents Karen, an infant nurse and Geoff, a fitter, would have felt a combustible sense of pride and excitement for their boy’s future, beating the odds to live a life less ordinary.

Liam’s friends would have felt a mix of emotions – delight, envy, bewilderment. From Wolverhampton to selling out Wembley.

He’d won the golden ticket, not for a lifetime supply of chocolate, but of riches, red carpets, sell-out arena tours and adoring fans – every bit as much of a fairytale.

Doubtless, however, anyone was downcast about the triumph; that anyone in his circle was wringing their hands or chewing their lips, worrying that 16 was no age at all to take on board the juggernaut of fame.

In my decade as a showbiz interviewer, it was a recurring theme.

Not every teenage star struggled – but those who kept their humility and sense of perspective when their old pals were enjoying Freshers Weeks or apprenticeships, were the minority.

I interviewed KT Tunstall at the height of her fame. She was two years above me at school in Dundee.

It was around 2006 and her album Eye To The Telescope had peaked at number three in the charts the year before and spent an astonishing 73 weeks in the UK charts, with international success too.

KT Tunstall in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

I was in awe and she gave me a brilliant interview.

One thing she said will always stick – that she was grateful she hadn’t found fame like this until she was 30.

“Can you imagine it happening when you were, like 16?” she said.

She was sure she’d never have been able to handle it when still trying to figure out who she was.

And if the teen handed overnight adulation has a predisposition to addiction or anxiety, how can fame ever help?

For Liam, you could argue that whether he’d been famous or not, he might have had a similar story – he could have fathered a child and broken up with the mother (the fact it was Cheryl Cole was undeniably because of his fame), that he’d have another ex (in this case Maya Henry) who’d called in lawyers accusing him of repeatedly messaging her, her friends and her mum.

Cheryl and Liam Payne attending the Brit Awards. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

But what is certain is that without fame, we wouldn’t have known about any of the above.

His ex (Henry, an influencer) would not have posted of his behaviour to her thousands of followers, news of lawyers wouldn’t have made headlines this week and she wouldn’t have landed a book deal for a novel about a toxic relationship with a pop star.

Without fame, she wouldn’t have been trolled by Liam’s millions of devoted fans about their break-up and goodness knows what online abuse lies ahead for her now.

Harassment should always be called out to the correct authorities but is the toxic world of social media any place to broadcast the news? To what end?

And yet, Henry is just following the rules for the new world in which we live – where the good or bad times only seem to really exist if snapped and posted for likes and new followers.

Fame changed Liam Payne’s life at early age

You could also argue that whether a plasterer, pop star or plumber, any path would have led to Liam’s untimely death aged 31 – whether tragic accident or suicide, falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

If reports he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs are true – you could argue he’d have chosen that too.

And you could argue the case both ways for any number of stars taken too soon – each one of them somebody’s son; somebody’s daughter. And in this case, also a dad to a seven-year-old boy called Bear.

One Direction – Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Harry Styles – on the X Factor, where they found fame.

The members of One Direction have surely suffered a disproportionate amount of trauma or troubles compared to your average five young men – from eating disorders to stories of drug and alcohol misuse, acrimonious break-ups and tragic losses.

Now, with three sons, the eldest just five years younger than Liam was when his life changed so profoundly, my first thought was as a mum – wondering how Liam’s mother ever gets through this.

Martel and her three boys at a Dundee Eagles rugby match.

If your boy is handed his dreams (and often if we’re really honest, it’s tied with parents’ own dreams) aged 16 – whether that be a record deal with Simon Cowell, a place at Dundee or Dundee United football academy, at a prestigious tennis school or rugby squad – would you advise him to turn it down?

Hand on heart, I wouldn’t – not if they wanted it.

And yet, the very thing we push for and dream of – when fame is attached and brought into – can be what has the power to destroy.

And you’d swap it all in a heartbeat just to have your beautiful boy here.

More from Comment

Alex Salmond died in North Macedonia. Image: PA
ANDREW LIDDLE: Alex Salmond's failure to use talent for anything worthwhile is a tragedy
Tenement flats on Blackness Road in Dundee during demolition.
STEVE FINAN: Council must force action on crumbling Dundee tenements
4
Billy Connolly in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: When Billy Connolly - and a hawk - gatecrashed my interview with…
A quiet Dundee city centre. Image: DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee needs city centre residents to bring life back to ghost town
14
Flooding at the East End Community Campus site during Storm Babet.
STEVE FINAN: No excuses if Dundee East End school site floods again
10
The number of second homes in Fife has fallen by more than 14% since council tax bills doubled.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Double council tax on second homes is good news for Fife housing…
New student flats in Dundee. Image: DLR Media
STEVE FINAN: Dundee student flats are great, but where will everyone else live?
10
GB Energy is unlikely to be based in Dundee. Picture shows; Anas Sarwar, Ed Milliband and Keir Starmer. Image: PA
STEVE FINAN: GB Energy Dundee snub is our own fault
13
Smoking could soon be banned in beer gardens and outdoor areas of restaurants. Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Outdoor smoking ban is burden too far on troubled hospitality sector
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB police chief column Picture shows; Nicola Russell police chief/RB quote card. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson/Mhairi Edwards. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: A question for Tayside police chief - what do you class as…
9

Conversation