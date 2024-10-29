KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Comments about St Andrews’ Cheesy Toast Shack owner are crude, cruel and sexist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Comments about St Andrews’ Cheesy Toast Shack owner are crude, cruel and sexist

"I would suggest that if a woman’s shoulder flesh is too discombobulating for you then you shouldn’t be anywhere near a hot stove."

The Cheesy Toast Shack owners on Saturday Kitchen with Matt Tebbutt.
The Cheesy Toast Shack owners on Saturday Kitchen with Matt Tebbutt.
By Kirsty Strickland

When I read a headline proclaiming that viewers were “furious” at an “inappropriate” outfit a guest wore on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen at the weekend, I was intrigued.

What could have caused this outrage?

Halloween is fast approaching. Perhaps a guest chose to wear a bad-taste costume or one which was too gory for daytime TV?

This scandal centres around a cooking segment. Did the offender wear something highly flammable, like a shirt made of crepe paper or a tie that had been pre-doused in lighter fluid?

Given the array of dangerous and distasteful attire I had conjured up in my mind, you can imagine my disappointment when I scrolled down further into the article and discovered what actually happened.

There were no guts. No gore. No hazardous haberdashery. Just a run of the mill ’Woman Wore Clothes and the Internet is Mad’ news story.

Kate, one of the owners of the popular St Andrews takeaway The Cheesy Toast Shack, appeared on Saturday Kitchen along with her husband, Sam.

Ahead of the show, Kate told The Courier that she wanted to use the slot to highlight local businesses.

“We want to shine a light on local traders. Sam was born in Dundee and is proud of his roots’’ she said.

A noble aim indeed. But unfortunately, it seems angry people on the internet had other ideas.

Kate and Sam, owners of The Cheesy Toast Shack.

A normal person might have watched Kate’s appearance on the show and thought “mmm, cheese toastie”.

They might have felt happy for a small local business getting a prime-time slot on one of the UK’s most popular cooking programmes.

But people who spend too much time online don’t react to things like normal people do.

Their lives are a never-ending hunt for reasons to be angry and offended. In their minds, this grievance-scavenging gives them the green light to then be mean to (and about) people they don’t know.

The outfit which provoked such ire was a top which – and you may want to sit down for this – showed Kate’s collar bone and, whisper it…bare shoulders.

Some expressed sentiments that amounted to “put it away’”.

The couple were on the BBC show ahead of National Cheese Toastie Day.

Others said Kate’s outfit was distracting them from the recipe.

I would gently suggest that if a woman’s shoulder flesh is too discombobulating for you then you shouldn’t be anywhere near a hot stove in the first place.

Others wrapped their weird fixation with her clothes up in concern.

“What if her top falls down on live TV!?” they asked.

Well it didn’t, did it, Steve? So you can uncross your fingers now and stop squinting so hard at the television screen.

A lot of the comments directed towards Kate were predictably crude, cruel and sexualised. That shouldn’t be an expected feature of appearing on television but for many women, it is.

Sexism is the problem, not how women dress

And the thing is, we can’t win. Too much make-up attracts comments, but no make-up does too. A woman wearing the baggiest outfit she can find will be mocked just as relentlessly as the woman who shows her shoulders or knees.

The problem isn’t women and how they present themselves.

It’s the old school sexism that means a woman is always judged by her appearance and the new-age digital tools that make that sexism easier to express than ever before.

I doubt Kate will pay much attention to the silly headlines and the unasked-for opinions of random internet strangers.

She has a successful business, a family that loves her and an endless supply of delicious cheese toasties at her disposal. She’s winning.

Conversation