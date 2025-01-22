STEVE FINAN: Free youth bus travel has created thugs on tour culture in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: Free youth bus travel has created thugs on tour culture in Dundee

"I heard of a bingo player continually squirted with a water pistol on a bus, who was so frightened she got off several stops early."

Pensioners are avoiding buses in fear of thugs.
Pensioners are avoiding buses in fear of thugs.
By Steve Finan

I recently heard of a pensioner unable to get off a Dundee bus because a youth with his feet up, sprawled across the aisle, refused to move.

The lout was so aggressive, claiming he carried a knife, the OAP sat down again.

That man now doesn’t travel on a bus after dark.

I heard of a bingo player continually squirted with a water pistol on a bus, who was so frightened she got off several stops early and struggled the mile home with her bad hip.

She also now avoids buses.

I heard of a student subjected to verbal sexual abuse from those taking advantage of the Young Persons’ Free Bus Travel Scheme.

She now looks anxiously to see who is aboard before she’ll get on a bus.

Bad bus behaviour is ignored

All anecdotal accounts, from a frustrated and angry bus driver.

Anecdotal sources appear to be the only method of gathering information on the negatives of free under-22s bus travel – not just in Dundee but across Scotland.

As far as I know, there is no governmental or local effort to collate information on the problems free bus travel created for the wider community.

The problem is ignored.

Just call the police? Aye right! No use at all.

bus blairhall fife service antisocial
A smashed bus window in Fife.

Now, I know, don’t tell me again – free bus travel is fantastic.

Young citizens expand their horizons by visiting St Andrews Cathedral, Glamis Castle and Scone Palace.

This wonderful initiative has broadened the outlook of questing young minds and added to their appreciation of culture, history, and sense of place.

Yes, all of that is true. That’s the good side, the side which benefits good kids.

But what is equally true is that free bus travel has endangered bus drivers, created a culture of thugs on tour, expanded the number of targets for vandals, and widened the battlefields of inter-scheme warfare.

Not every day, not every bus. But would anyone have the gall to claim it doesn’t happen?

There’s an alternative I think is at least worth a trial.

Replace free buses for under-22s with unlimited travel for them at £2 per day.

Steve Finan.

Eager minds won’t be put off by two quid to enhance their cultural development. But £2 might deter at least some of the thugs misusing the scheme.

Another option would be to end free travel at 6pm. That might reduce the use of buses as mobile gang huts after dark.

Good ideas? Perhaps not. Perhaps there are better solutions.

What would you suggest to protect vulnerable bus users?

Free bus travel was a nice idea. But in practice it also created another platform where the nation’s social ills play out.

People who come up with these grand plans never seem to consider, or follow up on, unintended consequences.

It needs another look, that’s all I ask. With equal weight given to the views and experiences of all passengers.

Will it take a tragedy before this is confronted?

What is not acceptable is for politicians, or anyone, to pretend difficulties don’t exist.

When a problem arises with any new initiative it should be met head on and a solution found.

And there is, it is undeniable, a problem on buses.

More from Comment

The Knife Angel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth's Knife Angel should be catalyst for national conversation
Martel was among millions to watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.
MARTEL MAXWELL: I'd take fun and freedom of Gavin and Stacey over preachy minority
Nigel Farage Reform UK Scotland
JIM SPENCE: Ignoring immigration fears will hand Holyrood seats to Nigel Farage's Reform
124
2025 promises to a bumper year for Scottish politics. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: A new year - but how will 2025 change Scottish politics?
Murray Thomson in his garden at Invergowrie. Image: Norman Watson
Murray Thomson: A celebration of a Dundee publishing pioneer
Martel loves the chaos of Christmas. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: Let's shun the Instagram Christmas farce and keep it real this festive…
2
Lawson has completed his cancer treatment in time for Christmas.
COURIER OPINION: Young cancer survivor reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas
Brian Henderson.
BRIAN HENDERSON: What shocked me most on my supermarket trip?
5
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB lost cat found community column Picture shows; Rebecca and her best buddy Fable. . Dundee. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: For years I didn't know my Dundee neighbours – then I lost…
8
Brian Henderson.
BRIAN HENDERSON: It's hammer time for Tayside farmers

Conversation