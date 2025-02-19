STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillors must be as vocal about East End Campus negatives as positives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillors must be as vocal about East End Campus negatives as positives

Dundee City Council will hail East End Campus as a new jewel in the city's crown, but they must be as vocal about the bad news, like the loss of Douglas Community Centre.

East End Community Campus is under construction. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

To have a £100 million new school, or community campus, is a good thing.

Isn’t it?

We can rejoice that Dundee City Council has placed a new jewel in the city’s crown.

We should also be confident they’ll have done the back-up work.

They will have looked at all aspects from every angle.

They’ll have considered every consequence of moving assets into the new building.

The campus construction is the the highest tender ever approved by the local authority.

And the proud councillors will turn up for photo opportunities when it opens.

“Behold!” they shall boast. “Look upon what we, in our munificence, have done for you!”

It will be just like council leader Mark Flynn striding around James Thomson House (Site 6 at the Waterfront) last year, declaring: “This is grade-A office space, which is what businesses are looking for”.

Councillor Mark Flynn at James Thomson house. Image: Paul Reid.

But then I’m puzzled that when accused of overseeing a significant reduction in library facilities across the city as a consequence of the new campus, all the council can do is have their PR department trot out: “A consultation on facilities in the East End has been carried out and we are analysing the results.”

It’s not much of an answer, is it.

And the ruling group have spoken to users of community hubs like Douglas Community Centre, haven’t they?

These councillors are the convenors of committees, the decision-makers. They own responsibility.

Many in Douglas are worried that the service they’ll be getting is much diluted compared to what they currently have.

Councillors, have you called a public meeting to explain the benefits of closing their hub and moving it?

The campus has been years in the planning, there was plenty time to prepare for all eventualities.

You see, I would have said reducing library space doesn’t actually improve the city.

It makes adult learning and self-improvement much more difficult.

And, to me, Douglas losing its community hub is a hammer blow. Certainly not an improvement.

I’ll tell you what this looks like, councillors – it looks like we have spent £100 million and some folk are worse off.

How did that happen?

East End Community Campus not without faults

As with Site 6, councillors should stride towards these issues.

When people have been disappointed, when they’ve had bad news, it is common decency for those responsible, those taking the decisions, to stand squarely in front of those affected, look them in the eye, and explain what is happening and why.

It isn’t easy to do. It’s anything but easy. But it is part of the job.

People are owed that level of respect.

The council should invite the press to see them making their explanations about the new campus building to Douglas residents and library users – just as they invited the press to see them boast about the new building at Site 6.

It’s easy to pose for the cameras when you’re pontificating about how wonderful an office block is (or could be, if you ever found a tenant for it).

Not quite so easy to spot you, councillors, when the difficult stuff arises.

Do you think the Dundee public doesn’t notice contrasts like that?

Murray Thomson: A celebration of a Dundee publishing pioneer

