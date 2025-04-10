STEVE FINAN: Road row is savage blow that could kill new Dundee FC stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: Road row is savage blow that could kill new Dundee FC stadium

"The only not-entirely-disastrous outcome of all this is that Dens Park might now be redeveloped."

Dundee managing director John Nelms alongside concept image of the proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
Dundee managing director John Nelms alongside concept image of the proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
By Steve Finan

Terrible though this is to say, I now don’t think Dundee FC’s Camperdown Stadium will happen.

The roads changes we now know are required have killed it.

And, let’s be clear, that is a disaster not just for Dundee Football Club but for the city of Dundee as a whole.

The traffic access problem looks to be insoluble on cost grounds.

I fear Transport Scotland (TS) is using the example of the just-completed reconstruction of the Swallow Roundabout, less than two miles away, as a model for the road layout changes they want.

Workers stand beside some of the new traffic lights on the Swallow Roundabout.
Some of the new traffic lights on the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

That job took scores of workers – working mainly at night with attendant heavy machinery – around a year to complete.

It was created to service the 700-home Western Gateway development, which (arguably) could generate as much traffic as a new stadium hosting matches or concerts.

Poor communication over Camperdown project

Or TS might only be insisting on creation of a lights-controlled traffic roundabout similar to the one at the Myrekirk Road/Kingsway junction.

But either of those projects, with the materials required, could have a price tag running to £20-30 million.

That’s an extra cost very difficult to meet and still make a profit on Dark Blue Holdings’ stadium/leisure/housing ambitions.

Steve Finan perusing the plans for a new Dundee FC stadium
Steve perusing the plans for a new Dundee FC stadium. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It is clear from their statement this week that TS wants significantly more than a simple on-off slipway – as sketched in the plans Dark Blue Holdings released – to deal with traffic flow.

However, whatever is required, it should never have got to the stage of an unseemly blame-throwing spat between Dundee FC’s managing director John Nelms and Transport Scotland.

That shows there hasn’t been a proper level of communication.

The question of traffic management – exactly what would be required, the cost and timescale – should have been one of the first things examined after the Camperdown site was identified.

Losing new Dundee FC stadium would be savage blow for city

And if it wasn’t thought of at the start, it is truly amazing we have come this far – it’s nine years since the idea of a stadium at Camperdown was raised – before only discovering now that the road, so to speak, is barred.

For years, absolutely everyone in the city has known traffic for the project is a big issue.

So what are we left with?

It was claimed the stadium, crematorium, hotel and housing development would create 230 full-time jobs, and an additional 180 construction jobs.

An image of the front of the proposed Dundee FC Camperdown stadium.
A new image of the front of the proposed Dundee FC Camperdown stadium. Image: Dundee FC

To lose those jobs is bad enough.

To lose what would have been a fantastic asset for the city, a venue that could have attracted stadium-standard attractions, is a savage blow.

But the continued good health of the football club is the most important issue.

Whatever happens, DFC shouldn’t suffer.

The only not-entirely-disastrous outcome of all this is that Dens Park might now be redeveloped.

Perhaps the Ron Dixon-inspired plans drawn up in the early 1990s could be resurrected?

a drawing of the exterior of Dens Park that was part of plans of the ground for re-developing the ground under Ron Dixon's time at the club.
Plans for re-developing Dens Park under Ron Dixon’s time at the club.
a drawing of a planned two-tier stand at Dens Park from previous plans to update the stadium.
The 1992 plans included a two-tier stand.

The architect’s vision back then, showing a two-tier south stand with an ice rink behind and below, were impressive.

These plans could be given an up-to-date re-draw.

Dens Park could be a fantastic football ground and multi-purpose venue if it was rebuilt with imaginative, and profitable, use of the space facing Dens Road.

More from Comment

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB column Courier event Local Stories Make Us Picture shows; Attendees at The Courier's Local Stories Make Us event. . Meadowside, Dundee. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; 03/04/2025
REBECCA BAIRD: What I learned meeting our readers in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. 71 Brewing column RB Picture shows; 71 Brewing column RB. 71 Brewing. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music
4
The Dundee derby is back on Sunday.
STEVE FINAN: Silence ultras at Dundee derby to bring back proper noise
10
A lazy day turned into a trip to A&E for Martel and Guthrie, Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: Ninewells helped my son in a (minor) emergency but I owe it…
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Stirling autism cuts column Picture shows; Could adult autism diagnosis be replaced with self-diagnosis in underfunded areas?. na. Supplied by Image: Shutterstock Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: If Stirling autism service is axed, self-diagnosis must be accepted without question
11
Martel Maxwell pays tribute to Paddy Barclay.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee should be proud of Paddy Barclay and the legacy he leaves
East End Community Campus is under construction. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillors must be as vocal about East End Campus negatives as…
11
Sandie Peggie is taking legal action against NHS Fife.
JIM SPENCE: What is the point of Holyrood if it blocks debate on NHS…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Dundee uni campus pantry column 2 Picture shows; Dundee University campus pantry/RB quote card. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee University reinstating pantry shows people power can't be denied
The late Queen Elizabeth II and Professor Dame Sue Black touring the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
COURIER OPINION: Axing Dundee University 'crown jewel' shows nothing is off limits
6

Conversation