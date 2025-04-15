JIM SPENCE: Will Generation Z spark a Christian revival in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion Comment

JIM SPENCE: Will Generation Z spark a Christian revival in Dundee?

"It seems that there’s something stirring in the souls of many of our young people as they question whether there is more to life."

Downfield Mains Church in Dundee.
Downfield Mains Church in Dundee.
By Jim Spence

As Easter Sunday, the most important day in the Christian calendar approaches, it appears that a resurrection of the faith may be under way among the younger generation.

Much to the undoubted chagrin of humanists, it seems that believers may be less alone than avowed atheists like to claim, with increasing numbers of younger folk now attending church.

It seems that there’s something stirring in the souls of many of our young people as they question whether there is more to life than merely the introspective self-obsessed view of non-believers, that this is all there is.

The death of religion has been widely predicted by Marxists and atheists for years, but it appears that it may be standing the test of time better than their own man-made belief systems.

The Muslim community is very open about their faith, and now their Christian brethren may also be embracing that openness with signs of a revival.

A survey, ‘The Quiet Revival’, conducted by YouGov among 13,146 people in England and Wales shows that in 2024, 5.8 million people were attending church at least once a month, that’s 12 per cent of the population, and compares with 3.7 million, or 8 per cent, in 2018.

The biggest upturn has comes from the ranks of the 18-24 year olds’ (Generation Z) with 16 per cent of them attending church at least once a month; whereas just six years earlier, only 4 per cent were doing so.

I can see evidence of revival with my own eyes

Since regular social attitude surveys show little difference between Scotland and the rest of the UK, I see no reason to doubt that a similar situation is occurring here, and indeed the evidence of my own eyes tells me that’s exactly what is happening.

At Catholic mass it’s traditional when the priest invites the congregation to offer each other the sign of peace, that hands are shaken with those in front and behind of us.

It’s become clearer to me that in recent years I’m shaking hands with many more young folk and in particular younger men than before.

There are undoubtedly many in those Sunday gatherings who are living, working and studying here who are from other countries, and I wonder if their unabashed openness about their faith may be rubbing off on native Scots, who have traditionally been much more reserved in public declarations and displays of their own beliefs

The England and Wales survey shows that the generation born between 1997 and 2012 and coming after the cohort referred to as Millennials are going to church in steadily increasing numbers.

The Abbey Church of Dunfermline. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It seems that Gen Z feel that there is something beyond the empty belief systems of modern day religious sceptics, who think that mankind has all the answers, when it seems often that we barely even know the questions.

A wise old BBC broadcasting colleague, Bob Crampsey, who was also a secondary school headmaster, as well as Radio Four’s Brain of Britain, and who wrote extensively on matters as varied as the American Civil War, cricket, and football, once said to me “When people believe in nothing they’ll believe in anything”.

I often ponder the wisdom of Bob’s statement as I see folk who promulgate their own non-religious views, which appear as staunch or devout as anything you’ll hear expressed by those who attend the Kirk or chapel.

Marxists and those who believe in self identification of gender are just two examples of those who believe that their own belief systems are self evidently true, despite other competing economic, social and scientific opinions.

In the modern secular world where a strong belief that there is nothing greater than the individual has taken root, I now see so many folk who have chosen to come and live here, who exhibit such a deep faith that it may be that many of us born here no longer feel as reluctant to hide our own faith.

Church numbers swelling with younger people

The notion held by some in the non-believing community that religious belief is for those of limited intellect, is and always has been a cheap shot and well wide of the mark.

On any given Sunday after mass I regularly have a natter with a wide variety of folk: among them a university professor, a top lawyer, and someone who is a major figure in the property business.

Among that congregation there’s also a huge and welcome infusion from those who’ve arrived from places like Nigeria and the Philippines and other areas where the Catholic faith is still clasped firmly to the bosom.

Now from this survey south of the border it appears that those numbers are being swelled by a younger generation seeking a deeper meaning than the shallowness of much which we’ve been offered as an alternative to the age old questions about life and meaning.

More from Comment

Is nationalising Dundee University the way to save it? Image: Paul Reid
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nationalising Dundee University could be only way to save it
4
Daffodils in the sun at Dawson Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: My take on downcast Dundonians despite beautiful weather
4
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB column Courier event Local Stories Make Us Picture shows; Attendees at The Courier's Local Stories Make Us event. . Meadowside, Dundee. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; 03/04/2025
REBECCA BAIRD: What I learned meeting our readers in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. 71 Brewing column RB Picture shows; 71 Brewing column RB. 71 Brewing. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music
4
The Dundee derby is back on Sunday.
STEVE FINAN: Silence ultras at Dundee derby to bring back proper noise
10
A lazy day turned into a trip to A&E for Martel and Guthrie, Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: Ninewells helped my son in a (minor) emergency but I owe it…
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Stirling autism cuts column Picture shows; Could adult autism diagnosis be replaced with self-diagnosis in underfunded areas?. na. Supplied by Image: Shutterstock Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: If Stirling autism service is axed, self-diagnosis must be accepted without question
11
Martel Maxwell pays tribute to Paddy Barclay.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee should be proud of Paddy Barclay and the legacy he leaves
East End Community Campus is under construction. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillors must be as vocal about East End Campus negatives as…
11
Sandie Peggie is taking legal action against NHS Fife.
JIM SPENCE: What is the point of Holyrood if it blocks debate on NHS…

Conversation