STEVE FINAN: If SNP want people to be active, why close Caird Park Golf Course?

Dundee City Council has a tried and tested way of dealing with difficult stuff.

They ignore it.

When they should give information they clam up, lay low, and hope no one notices.

Some of the time, this tactic works.

Because it’s difficult for news reporters to keep a subject at the forefront of attention when there’s nothing new to report.

But columnists make comment when they think it is needed. And choose for themselves what to comment about.

So I won’t let silence put me off.

Like a wasp at a picnic, I’ll keep buzzing an inch from your ear.

And I don’t think an opinion columnist’s job is to simper about how nice the daffodils are, or how wonderful everything is.

I reckon the privilege of an opinion column puts a responsibility on the writer to ask difficult questions.

My way of approaching the job is to always demand better, urge greater efforts, seek the very best for Dundee.

I’ll complain if that doesn’t happen and criticise any level of government, any organisation, company or person I think isn’t doing right by the city.

I hope I annoy them.

But I’ve never talked Dundee itself down, and I never will.

I’m always constructive – I offer an alternative. I say what I think should happen.

And I don’t choose a wishy-washy “someone should do something” approach. I name those I’m criticising.

In less than two weeks, Caird Park Golf closes.

Why hasn’t Lynne Short, the council’s sports spokesperson, made comment?

Lynne: you voted to close the course. If you’d abstained, the motion would still have passed.

But you didn’t abstain. Your vote showed you actively desired the closure of Cairdy.

That’s difficult to understand. Your party encourages people to be active. Are you defying that policy, Lynne? You should explain.

Do you intend to close all of the town’s sports facilities? We don’t know if you don’t tell us.

And why haven’t you spoken up on Dundee FC’s Camperdown plans?

Surely the sports spokesperson should take the lead on a major sports matter – explaining things, seeking answers for constituents, intervening where possible?

You posed for photos and basked in the reflected glory when fan zones were set up for the Euros last year. Why aren’t you just as visible on this matter?

This is when the city needs courageous, proactive, energetic representation – not someone who runs away, scared to squeak.

What’s your opinion on Traffic Scotland’s utterances on stadium access, Lynne?

What does our infrastructure convener Steven Rome think? What is he doing to help find a solution to the project’s roads problem?

What of council leader Mark Flynn? Is he using his position to get traffic moving around the new stadium?

Could planning convener Will Dawson tell us why the stadium plans haven’t yet been discussed by his committee?

The delay on this debate is puzzling. It is reasonable to ask for an explanation.

Councillor Heather Anderson, you’re seeking to be an MSP. Here’s your first test – will you ignore this major issue in Dundee? You’ll be judged on how you perform on this matter.

All of you – get some work done.