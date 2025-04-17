STEVE FINAN: If SNP want people to be active, why close Caird Park Golf Course?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: If SNP want people to be active, why close Caird Park Golf Course?

"Your party encourages people to be active. Are you defying that policy?"

Caird Park golf course will close in a matter of weeks.
By Steve Finan

Dundee City Council has a tried and tested way of dealing with difficult stuff.

They ignore it.

When they should give information they clam up, lay low, and hope no one notices.

Some of the time, this tactic works.

Because it’s difficult for news reporters to keep a subject at the forefront of attention when there’s nothing new to report.

But columnists make comment when they think it is needed. And choose for themselves what to comment about.

So I won’t let silence put me off.

Like a wasp at a picnic, I’ll keep buzzing an inch from your ear.

And I don’t think an opinion columnist’s job is to simper about how nice the daffodils are, or how wonderful everything is.

I reckon the privilege of an opinion column puts a responsibility on the writer to ask difficult questions.

My way of approaching the job is to always demand better, urge greater efforts, seek the very best for Dundee.

I’ll complain if that doesn’t happen and criticise any level of government, any organisation, company or person I think isn’t doing right by the city.

I hope I annoy them.

But I’ve never talked Dundee itself down, and I never will.

I’m always constructive – I offer an alternative. I say what I think should happen.

And I don’t choose a wishy-washy “someone should do something” approach. I name those I’m criticising.

In less than two weeks, Caird Park Golf closes.

Why hasn’t Lynne Short, the council’s sports spokesperson, made comment?

Lynne: you voted to close the course. If you’d abstained, the motion would still have passed.

But you didn’t abstain. Your vote showed you actively desired the closure of Cairdy.

Councillor Lynne Short, Dundee City Council spokesperson for Culture, Sport and History. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

That’s difficult to understand. Your party encourages people to be active. Are you defying that policy, Lynne? You should explain.

Do you intend to close all of the town’s sports facilities? We don’t know if you don’t tell us.

And why haven’t you spoken up on Dundee FC’s Camperdown plans?

Surely the sports spokesperson should take the lead on a major sports matter – explaining things, seeking answers for constituents, intervening where possible?

You posed for photos and basked in the reflected glory when fan zones were set up for the Euros last year. Why aren’t you just as visible on this matter?

This is when the city needs courageous, proactive, energetic representation – not someone who runs away, scared to squeak.

Fans at the Dundee Euro fan zone. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

What’s your opinion on Traffic Scotland’s utterances on stadium access, Lynne?

What does our infrastructure convener Steven Rome think? What is he doing to help find a solution to the project’s roads problem?

What of council leader Mark Flynn? Is he using his position to get traffic moving around the new stadium?

Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

Could planning convener Will Dawson tell us why the stadium plans haven’t yet been discussed by his committee?

The delay on this debate is puzzling. It is reasonable to ask for an explanation.

Councillor Heather Anderson, you’re seeking to be an MSP. Here’s your first test – will you ignore this major issue in Dundee? You’ll be judged on how you perform on this matter.

All of you – get some work done.

Conversation