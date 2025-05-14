STEVE FINAN: Why Dundee SNP councillors are playing into Reform’s hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Why Dundee SNP councillors are playing into Reform’s hands

"If you lose to Reform by the simple tactic of talking about local issues people care about, you will have contributed to your own downfall."

Stuart Waiton of Abertay University speaking at the Reform UK conference in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

I’ve been observing the electoral gains of Reform UK down south, and the rash of district councillor defections to Reform in Scotland.

I don’t tell people how to vote. I think they’re quite capable of making their own mistakes.

Indeed, I hold all parties in equal disdain. They all have egregious failings.

So whether you think Reform’s rise is a good thing, or not, is up to you.

However, there are other factors to take into account with Reform.

Their supporters include decent folk who are worried for the future, and looking for change, it is true.

But also under that umbrella there are people on the periphery who hold views I’m not comfortable with.

I think there are tones of racism on the peripheries.

Do you stand comfortably alongside those people?

I might not tell you who to vote for but, personally, I won’t be voting for Reform.

The appeal of populist parties across Europe has many reasons. Two of the important ones are:

Voters, more and more, do not trust mainstream parties.

Voters don’t think mainstream parties are listening to them.

We see those things demonstrated, starkly, in Dundee.

How can Dundee trust a council that never talks?

Protestors outside Reform party conference in Perth last year. Image: DC Thomson Date

And if ever there was an elected body that clearly isn’t listening, it is Dundee City Council.

Dundee councillors get elected and then never again speak to the public about important matters.

Councillors, it isn’t enough to do Facebook re-posts of national party self-praise.

It isn’t enough to post saccharin messages about how nice a pub’s beer is, what a sunny day it is at Broughty beach, or how wonderful that Mrs McClumpherty’s cat has been found.

Indulging in inconsequential chat isn’t being a politician.

Can’t you see that, because you ignore the difficult stuff, you are regarded with disdain?

Can’t you see you have become a joke – the chamber of secrets.

Dundee SNP playing into Reform’s hands

I can only assume you think personal performance doesn’t matter and you’re relying on your party’s name next to yours to see you through at the next ballot?

That’s a high-risk strategy.

It might be a good idea to show you have some political nous yourself. That you’re not just a nodding dog. That you have something meaningful and intellectual to contribute.

The ruling group on Dundee council represents the Scottish National Party.

I guarantee you, councillors, every SNP supporter in Dundee would prefer you to show more competence.

Your failure to talk about reasons for local decisions damages not only your reputation but your party’s reputation.

You’re playing into Reform’s hands.

You’d be complacent to the length of two short planks to not see that, in a single transferable vote system, continued silence will lose you seats.

Or to think Reform will be solely a Labour and Tory problem.

It is incomprehensible your party bosses don’t see how badly you communicate and order you to raise your profiles by meeting difficult questions head on.

If you lose to Reform, who will outperform you by the simple tactic of talking about local issues people care about, you will have contributed to your own downfall.

