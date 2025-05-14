STEVE FINAN: Why Dundee SNP councillors are playing into Reform’s hands

I’ve been observing the electoral gains of Reform UK down south, and the rash of district councillor defections to Reform in Scotland.

I don’t tell people how to vote. I think they’re quite capable of making their own mistakes.

Indeed, I hold all parties in equal disdain. They all have egregious failings.

So whether you think Reform’s rise is a good thing, or not, is up to you.

However, there are other factors to take into account with Reform.

Their supporters include decent folk who are worried for the future, and looking for change, it is true.

But also under that umbrella there are people on the periphery who hold views I’m not comfortable with.

I think there are tones of racism on the peripheries.

Do you stand comfortably alongside those people?

I might not tell you who to vote for but, personally, I won’t be voting for Reform.

The appeal of populist parties across Europe has many reasons. Two of the important ones are:

Voters, more and more, do not trust mainstream parties.

Voters don’t think mainstream parties are listening to them.

We see those things demonstrated, starkly, in Dundee.

How can Dundee trust a council that never talks?

And if ever there was an elected body that clearly isn’t listening, it is Dundee City Council.

Dundee councillors get elected and then never again speak to the public about important matters.

Councillors, it isn’t enough to do Facebook re-posts of national party self-praise.

It isn’t enough to post saccharin messages about how nice a pub’s beer is, what a sunny day it is at Broughty beach, or how wonderful that Mrs McClumpherty’s cat has been found.

Indulging in inconsequential chat isn’t being a politician.

Can’t you see that, because you ignore the difficult stuff, you are regarded with disdain?

Can’t you see you have become a joke – the chamber of secrets.

Dundee SNP playing into Reform’s hands

I can only assume you think personal performance doesn’t matter and you’re relying on your party’s name next to yours to see you through at the next ballot?

That’s a high-risk strategy.

It might be a good idea to show you have some political nous yourself. That you’re not just a nodding dog. That you have something meaningful and intellectual to contribute.

The ruling group on Dundee council represents the Scottish National Party.

I guarantee you, councillors, every SNP supporter in Dundee would prefer you to show more competence.

Your failure to talk about reasons for local decisions damages not only your reputation but your party’s reputation.

You’re playing into Reform’s hands.

You’d be complacent to the length of two short planks to not see that, in a single transferable vote system, continued silence will lose you seats.

Or to think Reform will be solely a Labour and Tory problem.

It is incomprehensible your party bosses don’t see how badly you communicate and order you to raise your profiles by meeting difficult questions head on.

If you lose to Reform, who will outperform you by the simple tactic of talking about local issues people care about, you will have contributed to your own downfall.