MARTEL MAXWELL: Don’t miss holiday moments in search for Instagram-perfect shot

The year was 1995. The place, Playa de las Americas, Tenerife.

The drinks were fluorescent and paid for in pesetas; Jamiriquia’s Space Cowboy blared on the dancefloor – and five school-leavers were on their first girls’ holiday.

Me and some of my besties from school in Dundee, experiencing our first taste of real freedom and having the time of our lives.

Fast forward almost exactly 30 years, the summer of 2025 – just last week – and that 18-year-old set foot back on the Canary Island as a 48-year-old – having gained a few kids and a couple of stone.

And there is nothing like three decades away from somewhere to bring into sharp focus what has changed – not so much on the island, but how we behave.

One day on this most recent holiday, I watched as the kids played on the beach. But one eye was on a cliff to the side.

A popular tourist spot, for generations people have trekked to this high point to capture an image – with the Atlantic Ocean far below and beyond, the views spectacular.

But now, people were acting bizarrely.

I watched as a procession of young women – and a few men – marched to the top. In tow was a partner or friend being ordered to take it from this angle, that angle – no, no, to take it again – this time angled just like so.

The ladies were all fully made up, with bikinis showing toned, tanned torsos, or outfits that looked floaty and expensive.

The look – the image – had to be just right for, you guessed it – Instagram.

As an impatient queue formed behind one lady whose poor partner was being berated and asked to take more, more, more, my stomach heaved.

This lady had positioned herself very close – surely too close – to the cliff edge to get that perfect Insta moment.

The drop below was epic – one surely no one would survive or at least without serious injury.

The lifeguard below blew his whistle with shrieking urgency. Everyone looked up. The lady seemed to come back into real life; the clear and present danger she was in.

She bum-shuffled back to safety and the beach let out a collective sigh of relief.

Photos are rarely printed nowadays

In 1995, upon return from our girls’ trip, off we’d go to Boots on Reform Street to develop our films from cameras or disposable versions.

You’d hope for not too many Quality Control stickers where everything was a blur – and for one shot where everyone was smiling or at least had their eyes open.

Then you’d display it proudly in a frame in your bedroom or on the wall in your new student digs – and that was it. No socials, no pressure and a certainty that pictures taken would be at least processed into something physical for an album of memories.

Now, how many hundreds or thousands of images lie on our phones? I know few people who regularly print and many more like me who fear finally getting round to it and wading through years’ worth of content to shortlist those that should be printed.

In ‘95, calls home were from a phone box. In ‘25 we all have to listen to strangers’ FaceTimes.

One lady from Essex (I knew her dress size and what she’d had for breakfast by the end of the call) treated everyone on sun loungers in her vicinity to a blow-by-blow account of how to log into her inbox at work and details (she was on loudspeaker) of whether Marion in HR was still on her diet and how the keto thing really had worked for her, but that maybe she’d pile it all on when she stopped.

And my book remained unread, not able to concentrate or switch off – and, if I’m honest, wondering what Marion looked like and hoping for some keto tips to stay off the carbs.

Out for dinner one night, at another Instagram-perfect setting. As my kids argued over who was best at pretty much everything, one mother and daughter aged around six or seven, posed for serene photos as the sun set behind them.

“Now laugh”, her mum said. The photographer moved expertly to capture their every emotion and I wondered if he was a paid professional.

Next up, a woman had brought her own lighting for her pictures – a sense of urgency before the sun set for the night.

I asked Jamie if we should get a picture too and he suggested we watch the sunset with our eyes and try to remember it because it really was quite beautiful.

Our eyes. Memories. Fun. Making new friends. Laughing like drains. Switching off. Loving.

It might be old school but surely it’s the best school.