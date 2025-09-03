STEVE FINAN: I’m proud to have a car brain – Dundee’s latest cycle path plan won’t change my mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: I’m proud to have a car brain – Dundee’s latest cycle path plan won’t change my mind

"We spend a disproportionate amount of a limited travel budget on a type of travel that isn’t the most pressing need."

How Liff Road could look with an active travel route. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
By Steve Finan

Look at a map of the UK.

Many big cities have deep-water harbours.

Access to the easiest transport link – the sea – enabled them to trade and flourish.

In modern times, when much more distribution of goods is required, cities with good road transport links thrive.

But Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness have woeful road links.

The death-trap A9 and bottleneck A92 impose prosperity limits north of the central belt.

Yet we have a government that wants to make this worse, not better, with anti-car policies.

We need proper roads – an autobahn-like network.

This lack has held Scotland back from achieving its potential since Roman times.

I proudly have a “car brain”. It’s another way of saying “common sense, progressive thinking, and an understanding of human nature”.

I offer as evidence private transport that is comfortable, safe, convenient and freedom-giving: the car.

Which is what people want – as sales over 100 years have proved. That’s a fact, like it or not.

The world is only at the start of the car/HGV era. The cost of a basic, clean, green electric car, and the power to move it, will come down – as new tech prices always do – so desire will grow.

Yet Dundee City Council, dancing to the tune they are ordered to dance to, propose to strangle the city by reducing car and freight access in favour of bike access.

They announced their £245 million active travel plan in 2023.

I defend anyone’s right to cycle. If Dundee could afford an even more extensive cycling network than the perfectly-adequate-for-its-needs one that already exists, then crack on.

But we don’t have quarter of a billion (at 2023 prices).

If anyone thinks Dundee’s priority for that much money – from any source – is active travel routes then, frankly, you need your head examined.

If there was a tsunami of cycle commuters, there might be an argument.

Note, I’m talking about cyclists in Dundee, not Seoul, not Amsterdam, who commute day in, day out, rain or shine, winter and summer.

But we don’t have a tide of cycle commuters. There are 50 times as many recreational cyclists who only come out at weekends – if it’s sunny.

And that’s fine. Cycling is great fun. But a hobby does not deserve £245m.

This money would be better spent on schools, hospitals, flood prevention, warm and dry housing, and old folks’ homes.

Investment in care of the elderly, taking them out of hospital wards, is overwhelmingly the most cost-effective measure to reduce the burden on the NHS.

Will you go out on a summer Sunday and cycle past a cancer patient, a dementia sufferer, a child who needs taught – smugly assured you need more spent on your hobby than they need to live?

My wrongthink will upset cycling zealots, of course. Like all fanatics, they try to shut down debate and never answer the difficult questions.

But the common-sense truth is that Dundee, and Scotland, desperately require better road links.

We spend a disproportionate amount of a limited travel budget on a type of travel that isn’t the most pressing need.

We should be moving forward with the direction of technological evolution.

Not trying to address tomorrow’s questions with yesterday’s answers.

