MARTEL MAXWELL: Lochee deserves better than being labelled “Britain’s Bronx”

A national newspaper's bleak colour piece left me furious - but not as furious as I am at the blinkered cheerleading of councillors whose job it is to improve impoverished areas of our city.

Lochee has been at the centre of a global news controversy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Martel Maxwell

SCROLLING through the news, one headline caught my attention.

‘Welcome to Britain’s Bronx’ it said. ‘Stuffed with addicts and migrants, children selling crack, and poverty, prostitution and murders.’

I scrolled on – for there is a similar story every fortnight and couldn’t quite muster the enthusiasm to click to find out where this latest hotspot was.

Within minutes, a friend sent the link to my phone asking ‘have you seen this?’ – and only then did I realise the Bronx was our very own Lochee.

Lochee was described as ‘Britain’s Bronx’ in one newspaper article. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Fury

I’m glad several days passed between the story breaking and the deadline to write this column.

For my first reaction, like many of you, was fury.

A journalist called Graham Grant – who I understand has strong connections to Dundee – had visited St Anne Lane in Lochee, the site of a now globally-known incident in which a 12-year-old girl was charged over the alleged possession of a knife and an axe.

Having worked for many years at a national newspaper in London with a hunger for getting the next scoop, the routine is familiar.

Catching some sun in High Street, Lochee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A big story breaks and a journalist suggests doing a ‘colour piece’ on the scene of the crime – painting the picture for readers.

In my time, I covered everything from one of the Kray Brothers funerals to floods in Cumbria and much in between.

Your job is to observe, to speak to people – make the reader feel immersed, like they can see and smell the scene for themselves.

And so Grant arrived in Lochee.

‘War correspondence’

The initial anger came from their being no balance in his article. No upside of Lochee and its community spirit. And certainly no discussion as to the rest of Dundee – that of a city flying high.

That people from Aberdeen and Perth are coming to this city  – once seen as the poor relation – to shop, to eat and spend their time.

It is a journey to this point that has been valiantly fought by Dundee – its people and council – and deserves recognition or at least mention.

But Grant’s story had the markings a war correspondent tasked with reporting the brutality and deprivation in a conflict-hit town.

As the days passed, however, my anger dissipated. For if Grant was saying what he saw, what he saw was horrendous.

Community spirit

He wrote of the fear of locals to venture outside; of people used to being approached to buy drugs by kids on bikes.

Of a community once proud and now divided by crime and fear. That was his truth and his job to report.

The real truth, of course, can only be told by people who live in Lochee, who see its happenings day in and out. Those incidents can clearly be terrifying but they too can speak of the kindness, the community spirit that still exists.

The Michael Marra mural in Aimer Square, Lochee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

I left Charleston when I was eight. I may visit Lochee High Street from time to time – even park outside our old house on Butters Street when a reflective mood hits me – but I cannot comment on the here and now.

Every town has its troubles

That said, I recently filmed for Homes Under the Hammer in Charleston and was struck by how peaceful the area seemed. It felt quiet – like people were at work. Gardens were tidy; those who did pass said hello.

On that note, on a monthly basis, I might film houses through Stoke, Newcastle, County Durham, Barrow in Furness – you name it, I’ve probably been there in my nine years on the show.

Every city and town has its trouble – some more than others. You can feel the mood of a street within the first second of arrival. Lochee is hardly alone in having a dark underbelly.

But there is clearly a problem when that underbelly is in plain sight. And it is one The Courier tried to address by asking the residents of Lochee about Lochee.

Blinkered cheerleading

While some were positive, others spoke of frustration in being forgotten – of there being little to nothing for kids to do.

But how many fear being too honest?

The biggest cheerleaders for Lochee in the article were – and this may not come as a huge surprise – its SNP councillors who spoke of community spirit, resilience and the rich tapestry of diversity.

More than one journalist’s report, it is this blinkered cheerleading that got my goat.

For Dundee City Council, of which the SNP has overall control, set a revenue budget this year  of £493 million, the largest proportion of which – 47 per cent – to be spent on Children and Families Services, with the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership allocated 23 per cent.

The best part of half a billion pounds – raised by our taxes – to help communities just like Lochee. That’s one heck of a sum.

So how is it being spent in Lochee to help those families and young people?

No, really, how is it being spent?

