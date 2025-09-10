STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillors must ignore gag or lose seats

This is a damning indictment in itself, but no one was surprised by the report last week about Dundee City Council too often failing to answer Freedom of Information requests on time.

Bad service is what the city now expects from the local authority.

The part of that report which caught my attention, however, was from the Campaign for Freedom of Information in Scotland (CFOIS), which is backing a bill to improve FOI legislation.

The CFOIS said: “We encourage readers to contact their MSP to ask them to support the bill.”

Wait a cotton-picking minute!

Weren’t we told just a few weeks ago that councillors were “gagged” – not allowed to criticise council officers – thanks to a “little known clause in the councillors’ code of conduct”?

But here we have MSPs encouraged to back a bill to improve FOI legislation, which – by any measure – must be criticism of the performance of council officers on FOI requests.

Otherwise a law change wouldn’t be needed.

So MSPs can criticise, but councillors – much better placed to judge what these officers do every day – can’t?

There is no logic to that.

When the “gagged councillors” story broke, the first thing I thought was – spit out the gag, defy this threat!

What’s the worst that will happen? What would the Standards Commissioner do if a councillor criticised a council officer – send them to the salt mines?

If I were a councillor I’d not be cowed by a threat to run and tell teacher.

I’d tell any council officer – publicly – when I thought they weren’t doing their job properly.

I’d remind the commissioner of my right to free speech, quoting Orwell’s “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they don’t want to hear.”

I’d ask the commissioner how being silenced fits with another “key principle” of the councillor’s code of conduct: “I have a duty to be as open as possible about my decisions and actions, giving reasons for my decisions and restricting information only when the wider public interest clearly demands.”

No public servant should be above criticism

If a councillor were sanctioned for complaining about the failings of Dundee City Council they’d have the whole city behind them.

No public servant can be so high and mighty that it is forbidden to criticise them.

Are there any Dundee councillors with the backbone to publicly upbraid council officers for their woeful FOI-answering performance – and say to hell with the consequences?

Not the SNP no-marks, obviously. Their party bosses don’t allow them to have personal opinions.

When it looked like Councillor Lynne Short had criticised Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan on Raac information sharing, instead of sticking to her guns she hurriedly issued an apology.

But Labour or Liberal Democrats councillors might speak up – where are you?

Are you also too lily-livered to comment?

Challenge this “gag”. Test it. Push back.

There will be Reform UK prospective candidates noting that, for the 2027 local elections, a vow to strongly hold council staff to account on FOI failures might be a vote-winner.

Councillors, if you want to lose your seat to these people the surest way to do it is to cower down and stay silent.