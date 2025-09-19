MARTEL MAXWELL: A tribute to special Dundonian Sandra Young

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: A tribute to special Dundonian Sandra Young

"There's a sense that we have lost a special Dundonian, a loss that will be felt desperately by her family."

Tributes have been paid to Sandra Young. Image: DC Thomson
By Martel Maxwell

Just as I was about to send this column, a social media post caught my eye and I was hit with a memory.

There I was, sometime in the early 2000s, passing the Italian Centre in Glasgow’s Merchant City when, at the Versace shop window, I stopped.

Inside was a lady I recognised.

I opened the door to the long-since closed shop and there she stood, dressed neck to knees in a bright yellow (think canary) skirt and top ensemble, asking her husband what he thought.

Her name was Sandra Young and there was no one quite like her.

Sadly, the story I had read on social media was that she had suddenly passed away.

The Youngs – Dave and Sandra – were well known in Dundee over many decades, Dave owning 203020 taxi firm and helping to pioneer our city as an electric car charging leader UK-wide.

But they had many strings to their bow and I first met Sandra in the 90s when she and Dave ran Smugglers bar. At the time, Dave was one of the longest serving publicans in Dundee.

The former Smugglers Public Bar.

Adjoining the two story former jute building was their nightclub The Marquee.

It’s hard to find much at all on this club online but I know it existed because every week my mum would teach her aerobics class in that space. Ladies from all over Dundee – and me and a school pal or two at the back – would jump and stretch to Tina Turner’s Steamy Windows and other classics for an hour.

Then me, my mum and gran would retire to the bar for a soft drink. My gran possibly had a whisky and Diet Coke.

Sandra would join us, raspy laugh and anecdotes, asking how the class was.

She talked of her family – her daughters.

Family meant a great deal to Dave, who died in 2017, and Sandra.

They had been married for 49 years and considered each other their best friend.

While the memory fades after 30 years, I don’t think Sandra charged my mum to use her club – or very little if she did. She liked to see it used. She liked to help.

More recently, after many years, I bumped into Sandra in Marks & Spencer – the old one in Gallagher Retail Park.

She was immaculate as ever, tanned, her raspy laugh the same as then.

Talk had turned from her daughters to her grandchildren as her feathers puffed with pride.

Sandra Young with the Zamoyski Trophy, which was the prize in a football tournament revived in memory of her husband Davie. Image: DC Thomson

Facebook was flooded with messages of condolence and fond memories of Sandra. A recurring sentiment – from taxi drivers to family friends – was her kindness.

And the sense that we have lost a special Dundonian, a loss that will be felt desperately by her family. Some of the daughters I know – women with their own openness and energy.

My sympathies to daughters Gillian, Lynne, Jennifer and Fiona and grandchildren Erin, Nicole, Daisy and Buddy.

