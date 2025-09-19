MARTEL MAXWELL: A tribute to special Dundonian Sandra Young

Just as I was about to send this column, a social media post caught my eye and I was hit with a memory.

There I was, sometime in the early 2000s, passing the Italian Centre in Glasgow’s Merchant City when, at the Versace shop window, I stopped.

Inside was a lady I recognised.

I opened the door to the long-since closed shop and there she stood, dressed neck to knees in a bright yellow (think canary) skirt and top ensemble, asking her husband what he thought.

Her name was Sandra Young and there was no one quite like her.

Sadly, the story I had read on social media was that she had suddenly passed away.

The Youngs – Dave and Sandra – were well known in Dundee over many decades, Dave owning 203020 taxi firm and helping to pioneer our city as an electric car charging leader UK-wide.

But they had many strings to their bow and I first met Sandra in the 90s when she and Dave ran Smugglers bar. At the time, Dave was one of the longest serving publicans in Dundee.

Adjoining the two story former jute building was their nightclub The Marquee.

It’s hard to find much at all on this club online but I know it existed because every week my mum would teach her aerobics class in that space. Ladies from all over Dundee – and me and a school pal or two at the back – would jump and stretch to Tina Turner’s Steamy Windows and other classics for an hour.

Then me, my mum and gran would retire to the bar for a soft drink. My gran possibly had a whisky and Diet Coke.

Sandra would join us, raspy laugh and anecdotes, asking how the class was.

She talked of her family – her daughters.

Family meant a great deal to Dave, who died in 2017, and Sandra.

They had been married for 49 years and considered each other their best friend.

While the memory fades after 30 years, I don’t think Sandra charged my mum to use her club – or very little if she did. She liked to see it used. She liked to help.

More recently, after many years, I bumped into Sandra in Marks & Spencer – the old one in Gallagher Retail Park.

She was immaculate as ever, tanned, her raspy laugh the same as then.

Talk had turned from her daughters to her grandchildren as her feathers puffed with pride.

Facebook was flooded with messages of condolence and fond memories of Sandra. A recurring sentiment – from taxi drivers to family friends – was her kindness.

And the sense that we have lost a special Dundonian, a loss that will be felt desperately by her family. Some of the daughters I know – women with their own openness and energy.

My sympathies to daughters Gillian, Lynne, Jennifer and Fiona and grandchildren Erin, Nicole, Daisy and Buddy.