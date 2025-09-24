STEVE FINAN: Don’t just expand Dundee, merge city council with Angus

It’s my anniversary – I’ve been writing this column for three years.

Thanks for your congratulations.

In my very first column, and on the first and second anniversaries, I complained Dundee’s boundaries are too tightly drawn.

They still are. They strangle Dundee and limit the city’s potential.

Anyone spouting the “Goldilocks city” nonsense – not too big, not too small – lacks ambition.

We still have the ludicrous scenario of houses on one side of a street in Monifieth having their bins emptied by Angus Council, while Dundee City Council sends a lorry to do the other side.

We still have Invergowrie paying council tax to Perth & Kinross Council HQ 18 miles away, while Dundee is 18 yards over Riverside Avenue.

These gerrymandered boundaries were created in 1996 to have what the Conservatives hoped might be Tory-voting Invergowrie and Monifieth prop up Tory administrations in Perth and Forfar.

The current system should be changed.

Redraw the boundaries. Make larger, but fewer, wards.

To merge, for instance, Dundee and Angus would mean just one chief executive.

One council officer in charge of development, one for education, corporate services, children & families, education – one of everything – instead of all these posts duplicated 13.9 miles apart.

This would be the opportunity to force Dundee CEO Gregory Colgan, constantly under fire for his woeful performance on information sharing, and Angus CEO Kathryn Lindsay to compete for one job.

Colgan and Lindsay, I remind you, are paid £180k and £145k per year respectively.

Most of their heads of department are on £100,000-plus.

This bill to the taxpayer would be cut in half, saving at least £1 million.

They run duplicate departments. That wage bill could also be halved, saving tens of millions.

Merging Dundee and Angus councils would save millions

Enough to keep Caird Park golf and Broughty Castle open for decades. With plenty left over to put towards halting coastal erosion in Montrose and keeping Brechin safe from flooding.

If this was the private sector, the job duplication would be spotted quickly.

Any proper assessment of efficiency and best practice – that everyone else in every other job faces regularly – would tear down the current set-up.

Why does it need done now?

Because the world has changed greatly since this system was devised.

Modern communications enable remote meetings, shared systems, and instant scrutiny across multiple areas.

We have analogue councils in a digital age.

In England (though they seem to be botching the job) there are plans to merge scores of local and district councils in the biggest shake-up of local government in 50 years.

Why not here? And in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire? East and West Dunbartonshire? The three-council anomaly of North, South and East Ayrshire?

I’ll tell you why. Because it would need politicians at local level to support it and push for it.

But they won’t, because they fear they might lose their seat, or their party might lose power on their wee council.

There isn’t one councillor in Dundee, Perth & Kinross, or Angus speaking up for merging councils, or declaring “I want to do what’s best for council tax payers”.

It might mean losing their place on the gravy train.

Shame on you all.