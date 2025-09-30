JIM SPENCE: Dundee has always been treated like land time forgot by national TV broadcasters

Dundee has traditionally been treated like the land that time forgot by the national television broadcasters.

The decision by STV to move its news programming away from Aberdeen to Glasgow won’t just affect the north east, it’ll also be a major body blow to Dundee if it’s allowed to happen.

And I’d argue that not only is their policy to move seriously misguided, it’s also self-defeating.

If anything they should be looking to increase investment and jobs in this area, because good journalism and television reporting and programme-making requires proper staffing and not shoestring resources.

As The Courier has shown, there is a market for quality journalism.

But in an age of misinformation, disinformation and the rise of “citizen journalism” in social media, which is frequently opinionated, unverified, and false, good journalism, fact checking, accuracy and serious verification takes time and effort.

Instead of throwing the towel in and retreating to its Glasgow heartland, STV should be looking to expand and grow its journalism and reporting base in the North East and in the Tayside and Fife areas.

With so many big stories to be covered on major issues, this is a time when a TV company should be ambitious in growing and developing its output and coverage, not shrinking it.

The company that we used to refer to as Grampian TV in years gone by still has a reasonable presence in Dundee by comparison to my old employer BBC, but that could change dramatically if these swingeing cuts go ahead.

TV news coverage already poor in Tayside and Fife

The lack of resources here from the TV broadcasters is important, if reporters and news gatherers who know their areas don’t tell the stories of what is going on here then who will?

Will it be left to their news staff in Glasgow who couldn’t name three Dundee housing schemes?

Local TV news reporting is already under pressure at both BBC and STV, and major job cuts at one of the national broadcasters will only make that worse.

STV at least has had a reasonable presence in Dundee by comparison to the national broadcaster, which even when I worked there had a niggardly presence here.

Only a handful of jobs are located here by BBC Scotland, and big stories emanating from this area have traditionally received limited attention by news editors in Glasgow, where all the big decisions are made.

It might make sense to the bean counters in charge of Scottish Television or at BBC HQ at Pacific Quay in Glasgow to centralise operations, but it smacks of an arrogant parochialism in assuming what happens in Scotland’s biggest city is more important than what happens elsewhere.

It’s obviously more important to them but to us it’s definitely not.

Locally-based media whether in the written press or TV and radio, is crucial in informing us of the key events and happenings in our towns and cities, and moving the bulk of operations other than a skeleton remainder to Glasgow is a scandalous negation of the duty to serve the population in areas outside of the central belt.

There’s also a strong argument for BBC Scotland sharing some of the licence fee more equitably for better investment in cities like Dundee.

BBC employed around 1,200 folk when I left in 2016, but the Dundee studio never had more than around five full-time jobs in all my time there: two news reporters, me in sport, a camera operator and a receptionist.

By the time I left the Dundee office was down to one news reporter and me, and only the occasional camera operator brought in from Edinburgh or elsewhere.

While the BBC Dundee operation may have a couple more staff than when I was there, it’s still miniscule to cover an area which includes Tayside and Fife.

STV in Dundee has slightly bigger staff numbers but it wouldn’t make up a football team, so any diminution of employees will have a hugely deleterious effect on reporting and news coverage in this area.

It’s already an uneven playing field for television coverage here, and it should be remembered that STV, and indeed BBC, staff in the Dundee offices cover far outside of the city too.

If the STV plans go ahead then prospects of decent television coverage for news stories and important events from Dundee to Perth, Arbroath to Auchterarder, from Brechin to Blairgowrie, and into the East Neuk of Fife will all be radically affected.

The folk best able to tell the important stories which affect us daily, are the folk who live and work among us; not those living in Glasgow 80 miles away.