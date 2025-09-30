JIM SPENCE: Dundee has always been treated like land time forgot by national TV broadcasters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion Comment

JIM SPENCE: Dundee has always been treated like land time forgot by national TV broadcasters

"If anything they should be looking to increase investment and jobs in this area, because good journalism requires proper staffing and not shoestring resources."

Dundee could lose dedicated news coverage on STV. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee could lose dedicated news coverage on STV. Image: DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

Dundee has traditionally been treated like the land that time forgot by the national television broadcasters.

The decision by STV to move its news programming away from Aberdeen to Glasgow won’t just affect the north east, it’ll also be a major body blow to Dundee if it’s allowed to happen.

And I’d argue that not only is their policy to move seriously misguided, it’s also self-defeating.

If anything they should be looking to increase investment and jobs in this area, because good journalism and television reporting and programme-making requires proper staffing and not shoestring resources.

As The Courier has shown, there is a market for quality journalism.

But in an age of misinformation, disinformation and the rise of “citizen journalism” in social media, which is frequently opinionated, unverified, and false, good journalism, fact checking, accuracy and serious verification takes time and effort.

Instead of throwing the towel in and retreating to its Glasgow heartland, STV should be looking to expand and grow its journalism and reporting base in the North East and in the Tayside and Fife areas.

With so many big stories to be covered on major issues, this is a time when a TV company should be ambitious in growing and developing its output and coverage, not shrinking it.

The company that we used to refer to as Grampian TV in years gone by still has a reasonable presence in Dundee by comparison to my old employer BBC, but that could change dramatically if these swingeing cuts go ahead.

TV news coverage already poor in Tayside and Fife

The lack of resources here from the TV broadcasters is important, if reporters and news gatherers who know their areas don’t tell the stories of what is going on here then who will?

Will it be left to their news staff in Glasgow who couldn’t name three Dundee housing schemes?

Local TV news reporting is already under pressure at both BBC and STV, and major job cuts at one of the national broadcasters will only make that worse.

STV at least has had a reasonable presence in Dundee by comparison to the national broadcaster, which even when I worked there had a niggardly presence here.

Only a handful of jobs are located here by BBC Scotland, and big stories emanating from this area have traditionally received limited attention by news editors in Glasgow, where all the big decisions are made.

It might make sense to the bean counters in charge of Scottish Television or at BBC HQ at Pacific Quay in Glasgow to centralise operations, but it smacks of an arrogant parochialism in assuming what happens in Scotland’s biggest city is more important than what happens elsewhere.

BBC Scotland headquarters in Glasgow.

It’s obviously more important to them but to us it’s definitely not.

Locally-based media whether in the written press or TV and radio, is crucial in informing us of the key events and happenings in our towns and cities, and moving the bulk of operations other than a skeleton remainder to Glasgow is a scandalous negation of the duty to serve the population in areas outside of the central belt.

There’s also a strong argument for BBC Scotland sharing some of the licence fee more equitably for better investment in cities like Dundee.

BBC employed around 1,200 folk when I left in 2016, but the Dundee studio never had more than around five full-time jobs in all my time there: two news reporters, me in sport, a camera operator and a receptionist.

By the time I left the Dundee office was down to one news reporter and me, and only the occasional camera operator brought in from Edinburgh or elsewhere.

While the BBC Dundee operation may have a couple more staff than when I was there, it’s still miniscule to cover an area which includes Tayside and Fife.

STV in Dundee has slightly bigger staff numbers but it wouldn’t make up a football team, so any diminution of employees will have a hugely deleterious effect on reporting and news coverage in this area.

It’s already an uneven playing field for television coverage here, and it should be remembered that STV, and indeed BBC, staff in the Dundee offices cover far outside of the city too.

If the STV plans go ahead then prospects of decent television coverage for news stories and important events from Dundee to Perth, Arbroath to Auchterarder, from Brechin to Blairgowrie, and into the East Neuk of Fife will all be radically affected.

The folk best able to tell the important stories which affect us daily, are the folk who live and work among us; not those living in Glasgow 80 miles away.

More from Comment

Anti-asylum seeker protests in Perth. Image: DC Thomson
SEAN O'NEIL: Perth asylum protests show terrifying reach of far-right rhetoric
153
Tributes have been paid to Sandra Young. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: A tribute to special Dundonian Sandra Young
Angela Constance. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
COURIER OPINION: Parole reform campaign continues after transparency win for victims
5
Steve Finan wants Dundee councillors to "spit out the gag". Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee councillors must ignore gag or lose seats
6
Lochee has been at the centre of a global news controversy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Lochee deserves better than being labelled "Britain's Bronx"
14
How Liff Road could look with an active travel route. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
STEVE FINAN: I'm proud to have a car brain - Dundee's latest cycle path…
40
Martel Maxwell on holiday in Tenerife with her sons. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: Don't miss holiday moments in search for Instagram-perfect shot
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB new perspective from the water column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird in one of the sailing boats with Royal Tay Yacht Club. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Date; 24/07/2025
REBECCA BAIRD: Broughty Ferry boating trip showed me my city from a whole new…
4
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will step down next year.
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes is jumping SNP ship before it sinks
19
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB keiller Centre Lochee High Street column Picture shows; The Keiller Centre could be razed, leaving unit owners without a space. Could Lochee have the answer?. Dundee. Supplied by Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Could Lochee High Street be the answer to Keiller Centre dilemma?
4

Conversation