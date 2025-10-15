JIM SPENCE: How Dundee can breathe life back into its city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: How Dundee can breathe life back into its city centre

'We need to make the town centre a desirable place to live and one which caters for the needs of inhabitants.'

Jim Spence says the Wellgate Centre is a vital part of reinvigorating the city centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
By Jim Spence

I’ve heard Aberdonians compare their city unfavourably with Dundee’s progress in recent years.

I was in the Granite City last week, and the former glories of Union Street are long gone, while Union Terrace Gardens looked unkempt and unloved.

Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare is tired and far removed from the swanky and bustling boulevard of yesteryear.

But although Dundee has made great progress in recent times, a great deal remains to be done to reinvigorate the city.

I had a long conversation with a friend who is well qualified in planning and design recently, and some of the ideas and suggestions about how to rekindle life in Dundee city centre made solid sense.

We need to get more people back living in the centre for starters, but it won’t be easy and will require serious strategy and investment.

Something that always struck me on my travels covering football with the BBC was how populated the European cities we stayed in were in their inner areas.

‘Dundee is like a ghost town at night’

In comparison, Dundee is like a ghost town at night.

The first thing we need to do is to find a way to convert empty shop units and spaces into desirable living accommodation to attract folk of all ages who would like to live more centrally.

Finding a way to utilise buildings like the now-empty Marks and Spencer store in the Murraygate, which has left a gaping hole in that street, is crucial.

Finding a solution for the Wellgate Centre also has to be high on the agenda.

I suspect that Dundee’s population isn’t big enough to sustain two major shopping centres, and the Overgate is far and away the better and more attractive of the two malls.

Dundee needs a solution for the Wellgate

Either we pursue the recent suggestion of relocating Dundee and Angus College into the Wellgate – that would bring major football into the town in daytime and also allow night classes to be taught and bring life into the centre at night – or we demolish the centre and build housing there while reconnecting it as a thoroughfare to the Hilltown, as it once did with the old Wellgate.

In a nod to the past, we could always commission a design for a new set of Wellgate steps at the foot of the Hilltown as an architectural attraction.

We need to make the town centre a desirable place to live and one which caters for the needs of inhabitants.

Cafés, pubs, shops, and entertainment venues all need support and encouragement to prosper and to make the city centre a place that folk of all ages want to stay in.

Small businesses need a chance to become sustainable

One thing we should examine is a two or three-year rate amnesty for small businesses to give them a chance to grow and establish themselves for a long-term term sustainable future.

Too many small business owners knock their pans in grafting and invest their time and savings in their ventures before giving up after a short time in an unequal struggle with exorbitantly high rates and associated costs.

We also need to think creatively about access to the city centre and whether greater access for cars or car-free spaces is a better option.

I sense that the younger generation and probably future ones are less car-oriented than mine and previous ones, and with that in mind, we should cater for increased cycling use.

Out-of-town retail parks have a ‘deleterious impact on the centre’

We’ve gone too far down the road of out-of-town shopping.

If we’re serious about reinventing our city centre, we need to rein in planning permission for out-of-town stores, which have had a hugely deleterious impact on the centre.

There are also wee ancillary things that would help a reinvigorated centre.

What about providing entertainment as we used to do with pipe bands in City Square?

Plus, we need to ensure shops and tenants develop a civic pride in simple but important things like keeping windows and gardens and public spaces tidy and clean.

One of the first things I noticed abroad was cleansing workers hosing down pavements, ensuring a clean and respectable appearance for visitors and locals alike.

Too regularly, our streets are a wasteland of discarded chewing gum, fags, and waste paper.

Something that is admittedly beyond the powers of the local council, but which government should be lobbied hard to consider, is a levy on online shopping to help make city centre shops more economically viable.

Giant out-of-town warehouses supplying our every requirement at the click of a mobile phone have had a massively negative effect on the social and economic environment of Dundee and other city centres.

If we’re serious about reinvigorating our cities and towns, they should pay their fair share.

