MARTEL MAXWELL: How dare they strip Dundee of baby intensive care expertise

Taxes, more taxes, cost cuttings and closures.

We’re used to it – anaesthetised to the constant drum of black holes.

We flinch at inflation in supermarket aisles; sigh at headlines of historic landmark closures.

Then a story appears that is so ridiculous, so lacking in logic, it knocks the wind out of our sails.

This week, the downgrading of our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Ninewells Hospital.

It looks after the most vulnerable of babies when they are born and is the only one in Tayside.

Most vulnerable babies to be treated in Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow

Many of the accounts of parents were unequivocal: the unit saved their babies’ lives.

But plans are to downgrade it to an LNU – a Local Neonatal Unit.

This means babies younger than 27 weeks, lighter than 800 grams, or who need complex life support will need to be treated in Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

This raises the question – why would Scotland’s fourth-largest city have the status and funding an intensive care unit needs taken away?

Is it not needed? Does it not save lives? We all know the answer. Does the government not?

Take Lauren Webster, whose daughter, Isabella, was hypoxic (lacking in oxygen) and bleeding at birth.

Lauren said: “The team from the unit were on standby outside the delivery room and immediately whisked her to the high dependency unit.”

I’ll come back to that word in a moment – ‘whisked’.

She – and so many others – believe the neonatal unit at Ninewells saved her baby’s life.

It will be downgraded by the end of 2026, as will Kirkcaldy’s unit at Victoria Hospital – the only one of its kind in Fife.

The downgraded units could provide specialised and high dependency care, but not the full range of medical neonatal care.

Yet some babies will be in desperate need of this higher level of care and would have to travel, potentially plucked from their mothers at a time the baby needs her most.

For many mothers in need of care, who have, for instance, undergone surgery and cannot travel, this would mean facing the absolute torture of watching their poorly child leave.

And how does a Dundee mum or dad cope with not only wanting to be beside them every moment they can, but also facilitating that in a different city?

If a baby needs ‘whisked’, to use Lauren’s word, there’s a heck of a difference between being ‘whisked’ along a corridor and transferred via ScotSTAR to another city.

I had my three children in Ninewells – how dare Tayside be drained of NICU expertise

My time in need of maternity care is over, but I had my three children in Ninewells, and it was faultless.

I started in the Midwifery Unit (I had reservations, with an instinct I’d need a bit of help getting my baby out – I just had to look at the large trainers of my husband next to my own child-size pair) and finally, after pruning in a birthing pool and bouncing on a ball for hours – was whisked upstairs for interventions, drugs and eventually an emergency c-section.

Whisked. I needed whisked for that operation. Without being whisked, I don’t like to think of the outcome for me or my firstborn.

I remember a nurse telling me the intensive care unit for babies was just along the corridor; that it was an incredible place. She had a tear in her eye.

I remember praying for the babies in there – thanking God my baby was ok – and being so glad we had this unit and its incredible staff for our babies.

Downgrading of Ninewells NICU ‘cannot be allowed to happen’

What would happen to that incredible expertise? How dare they be drained to the central belt, putting lives at risk in Tayside.

What are we paying taxes for if not an NHS which cares for people in desperate need, and for babies starting their lives who can be ‘whisked’ – and saved in doing so?

Again, why the proposal? It does not meet any criteria I can see other than cutting costs.

That cost will be far higher than a budget saving. It could be the cost of newborn lives.

It cannot be allowed to happen. Dundee and Tayside must stand together.

You can sign the petition here.