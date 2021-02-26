EVE MUIRHEAD: Is golf prepared for a future without Tiger Woods?

There’s not much I can add to what the experts are saying about Tiger Woods’ chances of playing professional golf at the top of the sport again are.

Even with his legendary powers of recovery, they are very, very remote.

Golf has had to contemplate a Tigerless future a few times in the past but it feels more likely than ever now unfortunately.

I’ve seen the Tiger effect close-up at The Open and I’ve also seen how desperate championship officials are for him to be contending because of the difference it makes to the galleries.

If he is in the middle of the pack or, even worse, misses the cut, there is nothing like the same buzz.

I must admit I’ve always felt other players – particularly his rivals when he was at his peak – were guilty of putting him on a pedestal.

I can’t think of another example where rivals were beaten as often before they even started as was the case on the Sunday of a major when it was Woods and A N Other in the final group.

Usain Bolt is probably the closest.

The landscape changes very quickly and we’re always told that no one man or woman is bigger than the sport.

That theory may be about to be put to the test.

Talking of golf legends, Annika Sorenstam is going to play her first LPGA Tour event in 13 years this week.

She was a winning machine when I was playing a lot and you couldn’t help but admire the way she changed the women’s game.

It wasn’t on the scale of Tiger but 10 majors and 72 tour titles is a seriously impressive CV.

I know she’s saying that this isn’t the start of a comeback but if she feels good about her game again over the next few days, and the top ladies aren’t hitting it miles past her, I certainly wouldn’t rule it out.

It’s a case of so far so good for the Canadian curling bubble that is now up and running.

We all need everything to go smoothly because the Scotties tournament is the first of a few events in Calgary, which we’re hoping to join in towards the end of the schedule.

If one goes wrong, it would be like a stack of cards.

This is effectively the first championship the girls have competed in for a year and I‘m expecting the cream to rise to the top as usual by this weekend when the knock-out rounds take place.

Congratulations to Jennifer Jones, who has claimed herself another bit of curling history.

Jennifer has gone pasts the legend Colleen Jones into the most ever wins in the competition – 153.

It’s a very impressive number but the one she’ll be even keener to hit is the magic seven Canadian titles.

I’m gutted that there will be no fans at Hampden Park for Sunday’s cup final.

Watching St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup was a brilliant day and seeing the way the people of Perthshire reacted to it on the Sunday was nearly as special.

© SNS Group

The players are used to the empty stands by now, though, and as a young team it might even help their focus.

I don’t know Callum Davidson but everything I hear about him tells me he’ll have the right temperament for such a high pressure occasion.

I’ve got a good feeling for cup win number two!