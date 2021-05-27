EVE MUIRHEAD: ’Showbiz’ Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud is peek at sort of rivalries simmering in EVERY sport

I will definitely have plenty to talk about when I am next on the course with Brooks Koepka.

Brooks, my old pro-am partner, went viral this week after a video emerged of him delivering a few choice words on camera when his interview at the PGA Championship was interrupted by Bryson DeChambeau.

It’s the latest chapter in a rivalry which has become very public.

I watched the clip and, although Brooks’ huge eye-roll showed how fed up he was, it’s pretty amusing and there is clearly a little bit of showbiz. I’m sure they both know that the clip is doing the rounds and a lot of people are interested.

Although, I wouldn’t like to be the person who leaked that video. I wonder if they are still in a job this morning!

Sporting rivalries are something that simmer in the background but they are not often brought to light for everyone on the internet to see. It’s usually in the background and bubbling away. It’s uncommon to let that sort of thing go public.

Whereas, Brooks’ rivalry with Bryson DeChambeau is just so evident and in your face.

Brooks used to be a little quiet and reserved. Now, he isn’t scared to say what he thinks or express an opinion. He is quite an outspoken guy and that probably comes from the amount of fantastic success he has enjoyed.

There is no reason for him to hide his thoughts and — although he might seem nonchalant sometimes — with the size of him, you wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of him!

We are all Vijay Singh watching Bryson DeChambeau on the practice range. pic.twitter.com/PXkM3ks4NO — Justus Cleveland (@JustusCleveland) April 5, 2021

This definitely isn’t unique to Brook and DeChambeau. And it definitely isn’t unique to golf.

I can assure you, there are plenty of similarities in other sports. I know, there are some fierce rivalries in curling and other sports have been built and enhanced by some of the great battles between individuals, or teams.

You have different personalities, opponents you face regularly and, ultimately, every single person is driven to be a winner. Sometimes that spills over and ends up in the public domain.

I was always shy of controversy so I was never likely to be in that position of something going public. I wouldn’t be comfortable playing out a rivalry in public.

It can give you an edge but you always need to be wary that it can give your opponents an edge too. If there is a real competitive niggle there, then you need to be conscious that they will be fired up too. You can never lose sight of the job you are there to do

I was more nervous watching St Johnstone make history than I was competing for Olympic glory

I might play high-level sport, but I hate watching it. I would much rather be on the ice and competing because you have full control to affect things. Whereas, watching others, you have no control.

I was with my brother and his girlfriend, who is also a St Johnstone fan who has played hockey for Scotland in the past. So, we knew how it felt to be competing in big sporting event — but that doesn’t mean the nerves weren’t shredded.

Now I know how my parents feel when they were watching me!

I was so nervous on Saturday. When that first goal went in, I relaxed a little. Then, we missed the penalty and just thought: ‘Oh no, here we go!’

It’s a moment that I will never forget and for a community-driven club like St Johnstone — not one of the traditional giants in Scotland — doing the double is just a phenomenal achievement. It was something we’ll never see again in our lifetime.

It was such a shame that supporters couldn’t be there for such a historic moment but the following, I was out in Perth and you could see the grouse at Broxden Roundabout with the Saints scarf on, there were banners everywhere and the atmosphere was fantastic.

You could just feel it in the air: something special had happened.