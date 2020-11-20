Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
CommentOpinion / Jim Spence

JIM SPENCE: Ryan Gauld was Dundee United’s most gifted star since ‘mercurial genius’ Graeme Payne – Scotland should use him at Euro 2020

by Jim Spence
November 20 2020, 10.15pm Updated: November 21 2020, 9.29am
© SNSRyan Gauld during his Dundee United days.
Ryan Gauld during his Dundee United days.

Ryan Gauld is the most naturally gifted player I’ve seen in a Dundee United shirt since the enormously underrated Graeme Payne.

Payne was a mercurial genius who, despite 293 appearances in the tangerine, often seemed to fly under the general radar.

His close control, touch and overall craft with a ball was peerless and it’s a huge shame that he didn’t achieve greater things in the game.

Gauld played a fraction of Payne’s games for United before he was snatched up by Sporting Lisbon six years ago but, like the ginger maestro, he was immediately identifiable as a major talent.

© SNS
Graeme Payne in action for United against Falkirk in 1982.

Top European sides don’t sign young prospects on a whim; they saw something special in him and that’s currently being displayed in the top flight in Portugal for his current side, Farense.

It might be time for Scotland boss Steve Clarke to look to his undoubted talents for the European Championships.

Gauld can offer intelligence, trickery, goals and assists – and he plays in a quality league.

His strong character overcame a few seasons of setbacks to help Farense win promotion to the Portuguese top division, scoring nine times and becoming second division player of the season.

Despite qualification for the Euros, consecutive defeats to Slovakia and Israel prove that the Scotland team needs more creative quality.

Including Gauld in the squad might provide a touch of artistry, flair and finesse to paint a brighter picture for Scotland’s Euro hopes.

Domestic football returns this weekend and for Tayside’s big three the pressure remains relentless.

United might not be setting the hearts of their purist fans alight, but their league position looks handsome for a first season back in the top flight.

A killer result against bottom dogs Hamilton would be a huge psychological blow, opening an unbridgeable thirteen point gap over the relegation candidates.

United’s ambitions outstrip mere survival.

© SNS Group
Benjamin Siegrist has been in fine form for United this season.

The size of the club dictates that the ambition must be to finish in the top half of the Premiership.

St Johnstone too must be contenders for a spot in that top six.

Man-for-man, I see Saints as a more compact, expansive and creative side than United, but the league table tells no lies.

Micky Mellon’s men are three points better off than Callum Davidson’s team; a situation which will undoubtedly fluctuate as the season waxes and wanes.

© SNS Group
Craig Conway celebrates with Craig Bryson (left) and David Wotherspoon.

Both clubs need to continue their progress and maintain the concentration and consistency levels required to reassert their league credentials after this international break.

Dundee, meantime, have to make sure their Championship season doesn’t disappear from under their feet before it’s started in earnest.

Already off the pace behind Raith, Dunfermline and Hearts, James McPake’s side must develop a killer instinct – and quickly.

© David Young
Dundee have bolstered their defence with the signing of Liam Fontaine.

Until a late collapse at Hibs in midweek they showed that the ability is present but they need to acquire a lethal edge and avoid costly, careless lapses.

They won’t face quality like Hibs every week, but they’ll meet teams with determination and grit, which they’ll need to overcome if they’re to escape their Championship confinement.

Will ex-Dundee United star Ryan Gauld’s form in Portugal’s top flight earn him place in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad?