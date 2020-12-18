Rangers knew it was pointless contesting the two-game ban for Alfredo Morelos’ blatant forearm smash on Dundee United’s Mark Connolly.

The damage was already done on the pitch though.

How might United have fared against a ten-man Rangers? That’s what they should have been facing, given Morelos ought to have been red carded.

Tannadice boss Micky Mellon didn’t want to get involved in a war of words over the incident but I’m not convinced his reticence would be reciprocated if the boot had been on the other foot.