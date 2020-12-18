Rangers knew it was pointless contesting the two-game ban for Alfredo Morelos’ blatant forearm smash on Dundee United’s Mark Connolly.
The damage was already done on the pitch though.
How might United have fared against a ten-man Rangers? That’s what they should have been facing, given Morelos ought to have been red carded.
Tannadice boss Micky Mellon didn’t want to get involved in a war of words over the incident but I’m not convinced his reticence would be reciprocated if the boot had been on the other foot.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe