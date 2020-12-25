JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland’s goal this week was crucial…his reputation suffered during barren spell

Dundee United are doggedly digging in at the top half of the table.

The win over Kilmarnock sees them occupy fifth place, and crucially saw their two strikers Lawrence Shankland and Marc McNulty hit the goals.

Front men build on the twin pillars of service and confidence and when this pairing have those foundations, they can be a solid strike force.

Shankland’s barren spell, through injury and loss of form, perplexed those who watched him dissect Championship defences last season.

Against Killie he supplied the pass for McNulty to sidestep his marker and fire home a deadly shot for the opener before he added United’s second, his first goal in three months.

When goal-scorers dry up, the blinding light of criticism offers no hiding place.

‘Strong personality and robust mindset needed’

Shankland’s reputation suffered as critics muttered darkly about his supposed limitations at a higher level.

A strong personality and robust mindset is needed in such fallow times.

Goal-scoring is the most prized asset in football.

It’s been a dispiriting start to the club season for him but the midweek performance and partnership hopefully bodes well for a resurgence.

Like other strikers before and since, Shankland’s form has waned, but as the old saying goes, form is temporary, class is permanent.

Charlie Adam has carried a heavy burden for a relatively young man.

He lost his father very suddenly back in 2012 and his mother sadly passed away last week after illness.

‘His professionalism in trying times speaks volumes for his character’

His return to play for his boyhood club at least gave him the opportunity to be closer to her in her final months.

Playing has been a release for him, with his performances on the pitch allowing him to temporarily escape the gloom which envelops everyone who faces such grim circumstances.

Sadly 3 months ago mum was diagnosed with Bowel and liver cancer. After being taken into hospital 10 days ago mum passed away peacefully at home. RIP mum you were an incredible woman and I am going to miss you so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/eb13F2iOTH — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) December 22, 2020

His professionalism in trying times has spoken volumes for his character, performing with effortless class despite a recent niggling injury.

Scoring goals of stunning quality and spraying passes with precision, he’s stood out like a beacon in James McPake’s team.

Many of those involved in football in Dundee knew his father, Charlie senior, a very talented player himself.

I met him in the city centre not long before his death.

He talked glowingly that day of ‘Charles’, as he always called him.

He was rightly proud of his achievements. And he’d be even prouder today given the dignified way Charlie has conducted himself on and off the pitch.

St Johnstone have been dragged into a basement battle and in doing so must keep a watchful eye on player discipline.

Two red cards in two games – for Jason Kerr and Michael O’ Halloran (his second of the season) – make life very tough when operating with a squad as small as Saints.

Defeat to Rangers wasn’t unexpected but a lack of consistency and six games without a win has now struck a team which recently posted an eleven game unbeaten run.

A fine draw at Celtic a few weeks back shows there’s plenty quality in the Perth ranks, but they must find greater stability, and guard against indiscipline, otherwise a promising season could quickly spiral into an unexpected battle for Premiership survival.