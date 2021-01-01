JIM SPENCE: Every Dundee United boss since Jim McLean has stood on shoulders of a giant – and risks are as great as potential rewards

Dundee United had won just nine times in their one hundred and ten trips to Celtic Park, so their midweek defeat wasn’t unexpected.

Jim McLean was manager in eight of those games, an indication of the stature of his managerial prowess.

I’m sure in the wake of the great man’s passing, the powers that be at Tannadice tire of supporters constantly glancing backwards to the glory days, and would prefer to look forward.

History and tradition can be stultifying at clubs which have enjoyed feasts followed by famine, but it’s a yoke which is chained to all who enter the building.

The heroes of yesteryear adorn the walls and are in the very ether of the stadium.

It can either inspire or discourage.

Standing on the shoulders of giants risks a fall from a great height, but the reward for those who can do it successfully is the undying love and respect of fans.

Dundee FC are on the up.

Unbeaten in five and up to third in the table, James McPake’s side are finding their rhythm and rhyme.

Fontaine and Ashcroft are pairing tightly in central defence with the latter offering goal threat too.

Charlie Adam is purring like a Rolls Royce engine in midfield, and Osman Sow with six goals in three games is starting to rediscover the threat he carried at Hearts before a period in the wilderness.

The Dens side were thrashed at the start of the campaign at Tynecastle against a Hearts side much better resourced than any other team in the league.

Dundee must ensure no repeat at Dens.

They need to lay down a marker to a watching television audience that their recent improvement signals the intention to push the Championship leaders all the way in the battle for the title.

This game will be a test of passion and pride and of whether recent improvements have rock solid foundations.

I warned last week that St Johnstone were in danger of being sucked into a basement battle.

That war of attrition is now well underway.

A terrific draw at Celtic has been followed by grim league form with four defeats and a draw.

Six points separate the bottom six clubs with Saints languishing ninth.

The frustration of playing neat football but sticking in the lower half of the table is wearing for supporters.

Saints need more from their front men and they need midfielders to pitch in with goals too.

On paper there’s talent aplenty available to Callum Davidson in the striking department.

Kane, May, O’Halloran, and Melamed, who needs to start proving he was worth signing, are all jousting for starting berths.

The enigma of a side which can run up eleven games undefeated followed by their recent poor results will be taxing their manager’s patience to the limit.

He needs more from his men and he needs it quickly or he needs to chap the chairman’s door for cash to strengthen the squad.

In these tough financial times good luck with that.

Failing that, I know the name of a good sports psychologist, who might help get them back on track.