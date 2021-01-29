JIM SPENCE: Signing Jason Cummings shows Dundee are tooling up for title tilt – but cool heads are needed at Tannadice

Dundee’s signing of Jason Cummings signals that they’re pushing the boat out to win promotion.

Challenging Hearts, who have a 10-point lead and a bigger budget, will be tough.

However, with central defensive improvements, Charlie Adam’s top midfield performances, the signing of Paul McMullan offering pace and creativity, and now Cummings’ potential goal threat, the Dens Park side are looking far better equipped to have a real crack at escaping the Championship.

Meantime, Dundee United, after their thrashing by St Mirren, need to respond quickly to consolidate their good work in the Premiership to date and make sure they don’t get dragged into any basement scrap.

United are right to be scunnered at the two penalties awarded to their midweek visitors.

Neither supposed infringement would’ve raised an eyebrow at Fairmuir Park in a Sunday league game.

Both were softer than marshmallow, but costlier than Belgian chocolate.

United were well beaten on the night, but we’re in serious danger of ruining football as a sport with decisions that appear to misunderstand both physics and the physical element of the game.

Between the St Mirren thumping and the news that United had been forced to seek a donation from a fans group, it’s been a bad week at Tannadice.

Cool and calm heads are needed to avoid any panic.

Callum is the perfect fit at McDiarmid Park

I said here last week that St Johnstone players had their destiny in their own hands at Hampden.

They grasped it – and throttled the life out of Hibs to reach the League cup final.

For a new manager in his first job, Callum Davidson has done brilliantly steering Saints to a major final, only the fourth they’ve ever been in.

As a player he was calm and unflustered and he’s showing the same qualities as a boss.

He’s increasingly looking a perfect fit at a club which does things with minimum fuss and show.

While some clubs display finances which would turn accountants puce, Saints have just posted a negligibly small loss, have substantial cash on deposit and continue to run their affairs with admirable probity and sound housekeeping.

SFA were right to okay Martindale

I said on national radio last week that if the SFA failed to clear Livingston’s David Martindale in their fit and proper person test, it would look like a show trial.

They did the right thing in accepting that serious offenders can be rehabilitated.

Martindale served three-and-a-half years of a six-year sentence for drugs offences and is grabbing a second chance in life to atone for his mistakes.

He has little experience of the professional game, having been a decent junior player but never playing senior.

After Livingston’s 11-game unbeaten run and reaching the League Cup final, he’s a walking advert for appetite to learn being every bit as important as experience.

Football can be an unforgiving environment, yet most folk appear to wish him well and are genuinely happy for his rehabilitation.

If his progress in football turns one individual away from crime or the wrong road in life, that will be as big a success story as what he’s achieving in management.