JIM SPENCE: Dundee United are descending like Eddie the Eagle – and hard graft is the only way to avert a crash landing

Dundee United are in a relegation battle according to their goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who has challenged his teammates to step up to the plate.

That plate has been empty of morsels of late and, with United resembling Eddie the Eagle in their rapid downhill descent in recent times – and with only one win in their last 12 games – unless current form can be improved a crash landing back to the Championship looms.

Supporter patience is wearing thin.

United are struggling to keep goals out and to bang some in.

With no bids for their main assets Lawrence Shankland or Benjamin Siegrist – and no additions to the squad in the transfer window – the kitty is obviously empty, so United have to find a way to get more from the present squad.

Shuffling defensive personnel appears to make no difference to tightening up at the back, while playing three strikers bizarrely results in a goal famine.

Fuchs in midfield looks lively, but there’s a widespread lack of creativity and supply there and, with McMullan having been allowed to leave for Dens, there’s little pace or drive from wide positions.

Some United fans have already lost faith in the manager, but they’re between a rock and a hard place.

Hard work the only solution

He inherited this squad and there’s no guarantee that anyone else could squeeze more from them.

However, bosses can only blether so often about players learning from mistakes before fans ask why they’re being constantly repeated?

Unless they find a free agent clone of Lionel Messi, redoubling the work ethic on the training ground is the only available solution to current woes.

St Johnstone’s defeat at Ibrox to a rampant Rangers wasn’t unexpected, but once again the appearance of double standards in refereeing was apparent.

The lunging and dangerous tackle by Kemar Roofe on Murray Davidson, who later hobbled out of the game, should’ve been a red card all day long.

With no fans present there’s even less excuse for officials to waver under pressure in games like this.

The conclusion, increasingly, is that the smaller clubs are seen as easy targets when it comes to fairness and proper application of the laws of the game from officialdom.

It’s a hard enough task going toe-to-toe with a club who can pay 10 times the wages to attract more quality, but it makes it near-impossible when referees fail to adhere to natural justice.

Dundee may be taking one step backwards for every one going forward this season, but it’s good to see them planning for the future with their initiative for a performance school at St John’s High School in the city.

Some fans aren’t interested in long-term plans – they want a team performing on the park and they want it now – but producing homegrown players shouldn’t be neglected.

The programme covers everything from technical skills to tactical skills to nutrition and mental conditioning.

The successful SFA Performance School has operated at St John’s since 2012 and Dundee are acting cleverly in looking to reap the benefits of an established and well-developed pathway for young players into the professional game.