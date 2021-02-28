JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone are now Scotland’s second most successful club over last decade – why can’t they add more silverware?

Shaun Rooney’s bulleted header at Hampden to win the Betfred Cup ensured St Johnstone’s second major trophy in seven years and a first for boss Callum Davidson in his first year in the job.

Saints’ triumph also means that former chairman Geoff Brown won’t be in any danger of falling off the open top bus, which would have surely been paraded around Perth were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Saints won the Scottish Cup in 2014, I was reporting for BBC from the top deck of their bouncing bus tour of the city.

As it juddered to a halt at one stage, I had to look very lively with a steadying hand to ensure the then chairman’s safety as he perched precariously on the very back edge of the bus.

It would’ve somewhat taken the edge off a great day had he taken a headlong trip from the top floor.

Semi-final hero Shaun Rooney powers in a header and @StJohnstone lead in the Betfred Cup Final! 💥 And just look at how much it means to Callum Davidson and his players 🔵 pic.twitter.com/aBe8D90qOr — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 28, 2021

The busy outlying streets gave way to the multitudes in the town centre as we approached the presentation stage, where the celebrations were already underway.

My old broadcasting colleague and pal from our teenage years, Stuart Cosgrove, was mine host for the raucous proceedings.

I joked later that he’d started on the sherry early by the understandably emotional sound of his voice.

Joy for St Johnstone fans

And why not? Saints like most Scottish clubs, don’t win trophies often.

This Hampden success is only their second in a history spanning 137 years.

I worked as a television reporter at the final at Celtic Park against Dundee United nearly seven years ago.

Outside the ground my job pre match was to interview supporters and famous celebrity fans like Lorraine Kelly (United) and Taggart actor Colin McCredie (Saints).

The post-match interview was the easiest money I’d ever earned.

We’d been allocated our manager chats and mine wasn’t with the ebullient and victorious Tommy Wright but the deflated and defeated Jackie McNamara.

Two questions and one minute later it was over. That day like yesterday, belonged to Saints.

I’ve been fortunate in a broadcasting career to do the Cup-winning open top bus reporting job on three occasions with Dundee United, Inverness Caley Thistle, and Saints.

There’s a unique magic about a city safari showing the cup to fans that’ve waited a lifetime to see success.

The only sad note on this wonderful occasion is that an army of Saintees will be denied that joyous experience this time.

Second in the silverware stakes

To crown a fabulous day, St Johnstone are now Scotland’s second most successful club over the last decade after their cup success.

After Celtic, who’ve snaffled the vast bulk of honours, Perth is now home to the country’s most successful silverware collectors.

Former Saint Michael Duberry wasn’t slow to mention it before the game.

He wrote on Twitter: “Let’s go then @StJohnstone so I can proudly say I once played for the 2nd most successful club in the last decade in England @ChelseaFC and Scotland @StJohnstone.

“Sounds great eh!!”

Alongside that, there were also pre-match good wishes from others who had enjoyed their time at McDiarmid Park, like Jody Morris and Danny McNamara who recently returned to Millwall after a successful loan spell in Perth.

All of those are testimony to the affection held by many folk for Saints.

I wrote in my weekend Courier column that St Johnstone were Tayside’s top team of the last ten years.

And with the side Callum Davidson has assembled, it might not be long before they’re looking to add to this weekend’s silverware.