JIM SPENCE: Seizing Scottish Cup glory should see St Johnstone newly minted amongst Scotland’s truly elite clubs

St Johnstone have had a glory season no matter what happens in the Scottish Cup final against Hibs.

And they can build further on this terrific campaign to become an even firmer fixture as a top six club in the seasons ahead.

With the bulk of their key players under contract and only four or five who aren’t automatic starts likely to depart, Saints should be in a very strong position to continue to improve on the tremendous progress they’ve made under Callum Davidson and his coaching staff.

Appearing in two finals, with the League Cup already won and a European spot bagged, means that the club, already financially sound, will substantially increase their income and significantly improve their allure to potential new signings.

The type of players who may have thought previously that Saints weren’t a big enough outfit to join may now view them with a much more appreciative eye.

Success can be a virtuous circle

Dundee United in their glory years became a club that quality players and highly promising youngsters were happy to play for because they were successful at home and in Europe.

Saints could now be on the same path, with the newly minted cachet which follows in the wake of great achievements.

The Perth club having been in Europe in six of the last nine seasons has steadily improved their kerb appeal.

Hopefully the Scottish Cup will be added to the McDiarmid Park trophy cabinet, but even if it’s not, a continuation of this season’s achievements, given how well the club is managed and structured on and off the pitch, can ensure that Saints grow even stronger, to solidly embed themselves as one of Scotland’s elite clubs.

Dundee are just 90 minutes away from the Premiership, and they proved on Thursday that they have the beating of Kilmarnock to return to the top league.

Their dominance in the first game in a 2-1 win which sounds a lot narrower than it was in reality featured another imperious performance from talisman Charlie Adam.

Along with the midfield magician’s sweetly dispatched second goal, there was an all round top performance from everyone wearing the jersey on the night.

That should fill Dundee fans with confidence that their side are eminently capable of winning this two-legged affair.

If and when they do that’ll give owner Tim Keyes some welcome return for the ongoing investment he’s made at Dens Park.

McPake on the brink of huge achievement

It should also ensure that rumbling speculation from some supporters over James McPake’s future gets a well-deserved rest.

If the manager returns the side to the big time he’ll deserve the opportunity to test himself against the best teams in Scotland next season.

The play-offs are weighted in favour of the Premiership sides.

McPake was heavily outgunned financially by Hearts who were always going to win the Championship, so winning promotion via the play-offs was the most realistic target.

James stands on the brink of achieving that and in so doing firmly cementing his position as manager for a crack at the top tier in the next campaign.

Despite Micky Mellon’s protestations of contentment I suspect the Dundee United boss will be off back to England shortly.

If and when he goes it’ll be congratulations to him for ensuring Dundee United’s Premiership survival and kudos to sporting director Tony Asghar for his appointment.

While his tenure might not have thrilled many Arabs, as an experienced manager he’s given United time to breathe, hold their nerve and stay in the Premiership.

Underperformed

Certainly when United fans look up the road at the achievements of Callum Davidson and St Johnstone, they may well be entitled to feel that they’ve underperformed.

However, it’s now time for the next stage of the Tannadice development plan, which I reckon will see the appointment of a younger coach to pursue the youth strategy which the power brokers see as key to a sustainable future.

That path may or may not bring similar success to that which St Johnstone are enjoying, but with the right talent identified early and coached well, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t.

Mellon may not linger long in United folklore once he’s gone, but that shouldn’t diminish his contribution in a period which could’ve consigned the club to the backwaters for years to come had things gone wrong.

Parting may not be such sweet sorrow when it finally arrives but, with both sides having got something from the arrangement – his reputation enhanced by United’s survival back in the big league and the club now able to plan for a future in that more financially welcoming environment – there should certainly be no bitterness once the partnership has been wound up.