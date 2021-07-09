JIM SPENCE: Hegarty and Narey? Miller and McLeish? Italy stars Chiellini and Bonucci display all the Dundee United and Aberdeen defensive greats’ qualities and more

Dundee United and Aberdeen fans have argued for years over which team, in their pomp, had the better defensive partnership.

Was it Paul Hegarty and David Narey or Willie Miller and Alex McLeish?

Whichever side you come down on, if you were fortunate to watch either pairing in action you witnessed greatness.

Although I’m a lover of flair in football there is a special talent in keeping the door shut.

Truly top-drawer defending is an art form which is no less crucial than creative midfield play or lethal striking skills.

In the European Championships I think we’ve seen the art at its finest with two of the greatest exponents of the craft.

The Italy side that will meet England in the final on Sunday has a central defensive heart with a combined age of 70 in Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, aged 36 and 34 respectively.

The Juventus pair are masters of their craft through lifelong learning, diligence and attention to detail.

At their level, timing, tenacity, toughness and temperament are all crucial components in organizing and commanding the rear guard.

At United, Narey could scan a game like Gary Kasparov could read a chess board and Hegarty could leap higher than Dick Fosbury.

At the Dons, Miller wasn’t pacy but was positionally peerless, while McLeish was physically domineering.

All of those qualities and more are displayed by the Italians who will seek to repel the English attack at Wembley.

With a defence that has conceded only two goals at this tournament – none of them from open play – the qualities of the twin rocks at its centre are crystal clear

It was evident from Italy’s post-semi-final celebrations that the veteran defenders retain the enjoyment and passion needed to stay at the top of their trade; that’s been proven by the lengthy careers they’ve enjoyed.

The sheer exuberance and joy they displayed was testimony to their love of the game.

"Only those who don't take penalties don't miss. I was sure that I would score." 👊 Leonardo Bonucci #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/yrBZRl8xgZ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021

The key lessons from watching such top players at these European Championships are the ones that great football players have always known.

Simply put; what you put in, you get back out.

The top stars at this level like Chielleni and Bounucci are suffused with ambition, application, desire and drive.

They’ve reached the top because they’ve grafted harder, trained longer and listened more attentively than those who haven’t scaled such heights.

I talked last week to a fitness coach and sports psychologist I know who has worked with top players and athletes.

🗒️ MATCH REPORT: Azzurri hold nerve to reach EURO final 🇮🇹 Which players impressed? 🤔#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 6, 2021

He spoke of the difference between average players who are happy to get by on the minimum and those who are gluttons for extra work; the ones who put everything into their aerobic fitness in morning sessions, then insist on returning in the afternoon for extra ball work.

They, in microcosm, represent what it means to be a truly top player.

The stars of this tournament both young and old are the ones who’ve sacrificed and committed everything to reach the very top.

The Italian maestros are the embodiment for those who aspire to football greatness.

Work tirelessly like a Trojan at your craft and you too may become an Italian.