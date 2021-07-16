JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United have always been fortunate to have top goalkeepers – but who are the greatest at Dens and Tannadice?

Who is the best goalkeeper to wear the jersey at Dens Park and Tannadice?

Now there’s a poser to start an argument during any post-match pint.

Dundee have recently parted company with their goalkeeping coach while United look like doing the same, and it got me thinking about who’s been the best man to wear the keeper’s jersey either side of the street.

It’s a very tough contest and everyone will have a different view and their own favourite.

Bobby Geddes, who was part of the Dens furniture for two decades, has been replaced by former United keeper Alan Combe, while Neil Alexander looks set to leave Tannadice.

Between the sticks is a specialised position and one that requires serious care and attention.

It’s always said that goalies are a strange breed; maybe that’s because unlike outfield players there is no hiding place for their errors and faults.

Bravery, timing, top hand-eye co-ordination, catlike reflexes and agility, lightning decision-making and mental fortitude are all key requirements in the modern keeper’s armoury.

I sometimes think that even their managers struggle to understand them fully, so different are their range of skills from outfield players, where most managers have played.

A big problem for modern day incumbents in the tangerine or dark blue is that each club can point to a host of great shot-stoppers over the years and that can make the bar a very high one when comparisons are drawn.

From Hamish McAlpine’s entertaining exploits, which ranged from auxiliary sweeper to occasional penalty kick taker, to Billy Thomson and his elegant leaps and dives, to the exuberant and athletic Alan Main, to Dutch masters Guido Van De Kamp and Sieb Dijkstra, through to current number one Benjamin Siegrist, United have had some absolutely top quality net-minders.

Dundee too have an extremely rich pedigree between the sticks.

From Scotland internationalist Bill Brown who moved to Spurs, to league winner Pat Liney, to Thomson Allan, whose lack of height would bar him in today’s game but who was a magnificent keeper.

From Ally Donaldson the dark blue clean sheet record holder, who commanded his goalmouth imperiously on cross balls and shots alike, through to the departed Geddes, who served with distinction over many years.

From the acrobatic and superb Julian Speroni through to fellow Courier columnist and all round rock in the Dee goal, Rab Douglas, goalkeeping has been an area where Dundee have had a plethora of top performers.

Strikers attract the headlines, the transfer fees and they win games, but a first-class keeper minding the rigging is also worth his weight in gold.

The best make half a dozen or more saves a season which lesser keepers wouldn’t and, in so doing, can make the difference between success and failure to the team over the course of a campaign.

My personal choices would be two legends in Hamish McAlpine in the United colours and Ally Donaldson in the Dundee jersey

Both city clubs, though, have been fortunate to have had a long list of top class net-minders.