Miss Peller’s dictionary takes a new look at everyday words

I thought long and hard about what to give you as a (belated) Christmas gift, and settled upon a dictionary. Or, at least, the first few entries of a new dictionary I’ve been collecting words for. It is named Miss Peller’s Dictionary – she’s a rather severe, flint-eyed lady of uncertain years.

Every one of these is a spelling I’ve seen used. Mostly online, but some of them (I’m ashamed to admit) have been in newspapers. I’ve passed them all on to Miss Peller, with definitions that I think match the spelling.

Adultry: Unfaithful grown-ups.

Apocalips: disastrous facial condition.

Assma: A donkey’s wheezy mother.

Auntydepressant: The worst sort of Christmas guest – but she’s family.

Barbecue tongues: Painful way to flip burgers.

Barsalona: Spanish city for solo drinkers.

Brockolly: Oliver the badger.

Candydate: A sweet meet.

Chester drawers: Very large underpants.

Chawawa: A small dog crying.

Cod row: An underwater queue.

Coocoon: From which winged cattle emerge.

Dai of beatties: Welshman with blood sugar problems.

Diffrinse: An individualistic setting on washing machines.

Dog exorcise area: Place for walking the devil out of Bonzo.

Door Handel: Composer who helps to open.

Explanetary leaflet: Out of this world information.

Freekum: Angus village for unusual people.

Glory be to God in the heist: Deity of robbers.

Has bean: Formerly great Heinz can.

Hugmany: Lots of cuddles at New Year.

Irresistubble: Attractive, but difficult to shave.

Isickle: Cold and dangerous eyelash trimmer.

Kongcrete: Building material that tends to fall off skyscrapers.

Lacktoes intolerant: Failure to cope with foot deformity.

Lassie fair: Even-handed dog.

Lock Ness: Where English people think a monster is caged.

Longjerry: Very tall Gerald’s underwear.

Lose Women: TV show for newly-single men.

Happily merried: Pleased about being wed, but a little drunk.

Mindgrain: Really sore head, with corn.

The metalpause: Hot flushes for robots.

Miss Alined: Straight up and down beauty queen.

Nozzyous: Sickened by spelling errors.

Ofishinado: Knows a lot about trout and salmon.

Oh de colon: Plea for a nice-smelling digestive tract.

Pear of socks: Footwear for fruit.

Rapiddley: Best done in ra toilet.

Reel Madrid: Spanish dancing club.

Riter: Ritual scribbler.

Rudeolph: Ill-mannered reindeer.

Scuba diva: Highly-strung swimmer.

Sellsayus: A temperature everyone thinks should be put up for sale.

Sillow wet: Damp outline.

Sirmillar: Knighted for services to flour production.

Slight of hand: Small fingers.

Sole destroying: A long walk over rough ground.

Springbored: Bouncy, but dull.

Stockhome: Scandinavian warehouse.

Too be or not too be: Questions over the degree of be-ness.

Torchery: Painful, but well-lit.

Youkalaylay: Horribly mangled stringed instrument.

I should admit that Miss Peller is, of course, a lady I have merely imagined. But I’m sure you’ll have your own collection of calamitous spellings to add to her dictionary. Marry Krismiss.

Word of the week

Ides (noun)

A day roughly in the middle of the month (in the ancient Roman calendar). EG: “Beware the ides of March”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk