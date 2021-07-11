They might turn a defence, but can they turn a phrase?

Having former footballers as co-commentators or studio guests discussing the Euro championships is an understandable choice. But it’s an own goal when it comes to English usage.

They have spent a lifetime concentrating on their ability to turn a defence not turn a phrase.

Quite a few (though there are honourable exceptions) are kicking with the wrong foot when it comes to describing what we are watching.

This week’s column is a collection of poor English usage examples we have suffered on TV and radio from former footballers over the past month.

“He’s fallen to the floor”. No, he has fallen to the ground. “I’ll revert to you” does not mean I will reply to you. “Would have been proud” not “would of been proud”.

Scotland fans descended upon London, they did not descend into London. The country is The Netherlands, not Holland. Holland is a region of The Netherlands. And it is simply Ukraine, not “The” Ukraine.

Overtaking is not the same as taking over. Administered and administrated are different things. Beaten finalists are runners-up, not runner-ups. I’m familiar with a swallow dive, but “swan dive” is a new one on me. And you can argue if you wish but I do not like dove – “he dove in the box for a penalty” – as the past tense of dive.

A haberdasher deals in ribbons and buttons. The word has nothing to do with making a hash of a shot on goal. Aspiring is not the same as inspiring. Bemused means puzzled, not amused. Clamour and clamber are different things.

Uncaution isn’t a word. Misunderestimate isn’t a word. Brang isn’t a word.

You can be steeped in football history but not seeped in it. Empathy and sympathy are not the same thing. Alternative and alternate are not the same.

A sorcerer’s apprentice is not a promising young footballer playing alongside an older player. It is the title of an old German poem about a youngster who starts something but who then cannot control it.

Diffident means shy or hesitant, not uncaring. Erstwhile does not mean earnest, it means former.

Lastly, I think pretentious posers who flamboyantly mime with two hooked fingers (to denote inverted commas in speech) should be instantly shown a red card.

Word of the week

Clamjamphrie (noun)

Spoken rubbish. Sometimes given as clamjamfry. EG: “What a lot of clamjamphrie about laddies kicking a ball.”

