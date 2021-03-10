RAB DOUGLAS: I’d be staggered if powder keg Celtic v Rangers clash is given go-ahead

It feels like we’ve been talking about the possibility of Rangers sealing the title against Celtic for months.

In the end, they got the job done a game early.

The scenes that followed, with Gers fans gathering in Glasgow to celebrate, were extremely disappointing.

And that’s why I’d be very surprised if the Celtic v Rangers game scheduled for a week on Sunday goes ahead.

For me, the risk involved in letting the game take place, whether it’s fans gathering at Celtic Park or somewhere else in Glasgow, looks too great.

The league is won. So why take that risk?

We’ve been battling away for a year as a country to keep Covid-19 under control.

We’re now getting to a stage, with vaccinations starting to reach more of the population, where it feels like there’s maybe a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Scottish Government look at the situation last weekend and decide they won’t allow another potential flashpoint match to take place – particularly now the result doesn’t count for anything other than pride.

I share folks’ anger at this. Everyone has made so many sacrifices in the past year & seeing a minority risk our progress is infuriating & disgraceful. It is deeply unfair to the entire country, and the police have a hard enough job already. Please ask fans to go home @RangersFC https://t.co/haH5DAzhIh — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 7, 2021

I’m not a politician or a top policeman – who will obviously also take a view on the upcoming game – or anything like that.

But I’m a citizen – and I’ll be disappointed if the title celebrations have set us back.

We’re still in the middle of lockdown. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic.

It’s not like we’re not getting any new cases. It’s not like people aren’t still dying.

All of that has to be taken into account.

Beyond that, on a football level, the lower leagues are trying to get back, the Championship and the Premiership are trying to finish.

There are things to be decided – promotion, relegation.

The one thing that is already decided is the Premiership title.

Rangers have won it – and congratulations to them.

Their consistency this season has been magnificent. That’s credit to Steven Gerrard, his staff and the players.

Consistency is the one thing that Celtic have been relentless with over the last nine years.

This year, Rangers matched those levels. They deserve enormous credit for that.

But with everything that has yet to be decided hanging in the balance – and with everything outside of football that needs to be protected – I think the Government will take a “safety first” approach to next Sunday’s match.

Given how desperate everybody in the country is to get out of lockdown and get back to enjoying ourselves safely, I’d understand.

In fact, I’d be staggered if it’s not cancelled.

I’ll be back at Dens Park on Saturday with Arbroath.

It’s a game both sides will be looking forward to.

Dundee are desperate for points to make sure they’re in the play-offs – and we’re desperate to get back into our groove after our first defeat of 2021.

That’s especially true after the way the game went against Queen of the South, what with being two up then conceding four for the first time this season.

Arbroath 2 – 4 Queen of the South – our first defeat of 2021 as the visitors take the 3 points pic.twitter.com/mAqLgW4Ndz — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) March 6, 2021

The players will be incredibly disappointed with that – and they’ll be desperate to start putting it right.

But listen, for a part-time club that was marooned around Christmas time to go eight games unbeaten was magnificent.

If we can put another wee run together, we’ll be delighted.

And with the boys we’ve got – no superstars, just hard-working professionals – we’ve always got a chance.