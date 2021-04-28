RAB DOUGLAS: Forget conspiracy theories – Hearts won’t roll over to scupper Dundee second place hopes

I know there will be a few conspiracy theorists who will reckon Hearts might not be giving their all against Raith on Friday night in the knowledge that if they win or draw it will potentially do Dundee a huge favour.

Nobody needs reminded about all the off-field stuff after last season was curtailed.

But, even though there may well be lingering animosity in the Tynecastle boardroom (and definitely among the fanbase), Robbie Neilson and his players won’t be rolling over.

Their professionalism will kick in.

There’s bonuses to be won at Stark’s Park apart from anything else.

Hearts put three past Inverness on Saturday – a club they’ve got a good relationship with – and they’ll want another emphatic result to take into the summer break.

Dundee have got enough to worry about with Queen of the South.

The news that Stephen Dobbie will be playing his last game hasn’t helped them.

© SNS Group

He’ll want to go out on a high and he’s the type of player who has written his own scripts down the years.

Let’s face it, he was far too good for the Championship when he came back to Queens but the bond he has with the club shows that other things are important in football.

And what a finisher he has been.

Dobbie to score, Dundee to win and Hearts to get something in Kirkcaldy would be my prediction.

Anyway, I’m more concerned about the other end of the table.

We’ve got it in our own hands at Arbroath to stay up and it would be like winning the league if we can do it.

Let’s face it, we were written off at Christmas when we’d been cut adrift a wee bit but the players have responded brilliantly.

And there’s no way we’ll be going out with a defensive mindset against Morton even though a point would be enough.

We had Dunfermline hanging on at the end of the match last weekend and we’ll be looking to pick up where we left off.

I’ll be on the bench again as cover for Derek Gaston but it goes without saying I’m hoping I won’t be needed.

Maybe if we’re 3-0 up with a couple of minutes to go I’ll try and catch the gaffer’s eye with some warm-ups in front of him to make it four decades as a goalie but even then I don’t think he’d put me on!

What a night it was for Zander Clark on Sunday.

I’ve said all along that he should be Scotland’s third goalie and his performance throughout the cup tie showed why.

Now see this. This is football. The hunger, the desire, the fight, the passion, that never say die attitude. Don't let anyone ever try and tell or show you different! Perth St Johnstone underestimated since 1884 💙#SJFC pic.twitter.com/zcNBiTfWBN — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 26, 2021

As for the goal – Rangers should have been calling one of the lads at the edge of the box back in to pick him up or Allan McGregor should have made sure he was coming out to punch.

Either way, it showed the mayhem a big goalie can cause.

I’ve managed to get a flick-on a couple of times when I’ve gone up but nothing as dramatic as Zander’s header at Ibrox.

But the main thing I can say is – I’ve never conceded one when the opposition keeper has come into my box!