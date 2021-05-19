Rab Douglas: I feel for Scotland players left out of Euro 2020 squad but at least long-suffering Tartan Army will be at finals

I’m heading down to London without a ticket for the Scotland-England game at the Euros and I can’t wait.

I probably won’t get into the game.

I won’t even be allowed into Trafalgar Square as it’s a ‘no go’ zone for Scotland fans but I HAVE to be there.

Normally I’d tap up David Marshall for a ticket but he has so many friends and family on his list that any spare tickets will be like gold dust.

I won’t be alone. There will be thousands going down to London just to sample the atmosphere.

After the year we’ve all had, I think we deserve it.

Many Scotland fans have lost jobs, taken ill or felt isolated over the last 12 months.

Others will put themselves into debt for the Euros. This is the tournament of a lifetime for us all and no Scotland fan wants to miss out.

As Steve Clarke named his 26-man squad on Wednesday afternoon I was thinking as much about the fans as I was about the players who have missed the cut.

It’s an incredible honour for the players who have been picked to represent their country.

There will be 26 guys who are feeling ecstatic right now. There will be others who feel devastated.

For me, this is all about the fans.

The Tartan Army are incredible.

The efforts they go to in order to follow Scotland are unbelievable.

We’re not talking about sitting on a bus for a few hours, they travel all over the world to see them play.

More often than not they make all that effort and Scotland lose.

Time and time again, they come back for more.

It would have been a crying shame if this tournament had gone ahead without any fans.

Don’t get me wrong it’s not quite going to be the same as normal times.

Packed Wembley

It would have been absolutely incredible to see Scotland walking out in front of a packed Wembley.

What a lift that would have given the Scotland players but at least they will have a section of the Tartan Army with them.

I was never lucky enough to make to a major finals.

I played 19 times for Scotland we came very close to making Euro 2004 under Berti Vogts. We beat Holland at Hampden but were battered 6-0 in Amsterdam.

I still consider myself fortunate to have played for my country and I can imagine how devastating it must feel for those guys, such as Laurence Shankland, who have missed out.

For me the biggest miss will be Zander Clark.

I’m far less qualified to pick the Scotland squad than Steve Clarke but, for me, I would have had Zander in as third choice keeper.

We’ve got three keepers all in their mid-30s, all immensely talented, but I’d have had a third choice keeper who was a regular for their club over a sub keeper any day.

Zander has played consistently well this season and is just about to star in his second cup final.

He also set up THAT goal against Rangers that has helped to take St Johnstone back to Hampden.

I’m not suggesting he would have netted a last-minute winner at Wembley if he was in the squad but I do feel he can count himself unlucky to miss out.

Like me, however, I’m sure Zander will be a huge fan when the games come round.

There are 26 days until we play the Czech Republic – our first match at a major finals in 23 years.

It simply can’t come soon enough.