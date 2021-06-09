RAB DOUGLAS: Don’t rush Billy Gilmour into Scotland starting XI – none of our midfielders deserve to be dropped for Euro 2020 opener

There’s a bit of a clamour to get Billy Gilmour into the starting line-up for our Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic – and you can see why.

Everybody knows he is a top quality player.

You just have to watch his performances for Chelsea and, even though he didn’t get on the pitch for the final, he’s a Champions League winner.

The impact he made in Luxembourg when he came off the bench on Sunday has added to the buzz around him.

The question I’d ask is – who do you leave out?

At this stage none of our midfielders deserve to be dropped.

I think Steve Clarke will be loyal to Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and John McGinn.

What we do know is that nothing fazes Gilmour.

Good to get some more minutes! Took a knock but feeling okay! On to the Euros 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fqe71dG6GI — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) June 6, 2021

I’m sure he’ll have a role to play as a substitute and will help drive us forward when he is introduced.

It’s been a long time since Scotland have been involved in tournament football but it’s important not to get too hung up on our starting XI on day one.

It will change.

If Gilmour seizes his chance and turns the game on Monday afternoon, he could well start at Wembley.

The same goes for the likes of David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson.

All of a sudden, Scotland have strength in depth across the team.

There will be plenty of time to talk about England next week but for the moment, this first game is a ‘must not lose’ rather than a ‘must win’, especially as four of the best third-placed teams progress to the last-16.

Having said that – I do think we’ll win.

It’s a home game, our form has been good for a long time now and we’ve got the players to get the Euros off to a flier.

There’s no getting away from the fact that Dundee United have taken a big risk with the appointment of Tam Courts as their new manager.

There comes a point when an owner will get fed up writing cheques and Mark Ogren has probably reached that.

United want to put a greater emphasis on youth players coming through into their first team and they believe Tam is the best man to make that transition a smooth one.

🗣 "I'm really looking forward to leading this club. It's a brilliant time to be a United fan, a United player and certainly a United Head Coach." 📺 Hear from our new Head Coach Tam Courts in a free-to-view interview with broadcaster David Tanner.#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 7, 2021

He’s got experience as a number one from his time at Kelty Hearts and that will be important.

But there’s a big difference between managing part-time players in the Lowland League and walking into a dressing room with the likes of Lawrence Shankland.

How he is perceived in the conversations he has with his players this week and then the impression he makes in the first couple of days of pre-season will be crucial.

Make no mistake – they’ll be weighing him up as much as he’s weighing them up. That’s how football works.

Good first impressions will go a long way to making this work.

The Euros haven’t even started and Arbroath are getting ready to return for pre-season training!

The gaffer is bringing us back in again this weekend.

Now that Alloa have been relegated, we’re the only part-time club in the Championship.

We got off to a slow start last season so if this helps put that right, I’m all for it.