READERS’ LETTERS: First duty of government is to protect its own citizens

Sir, – There is much discussion regarding the thorny issue of foreign aid.

In a Utopian Society this would be a generally lauded policy, however this is far from current reality.

We are in the midst of a pandemic, never before witnessed in our lifetime, and of which the financial pain will undoubtedly be endured by many after its conquering in terms of the loss of employment, homes and lifestyles.

The duty of any government is first and foremost towards its citizens.

That being so, vast amounts of federal money will be needed to address the imminent shortfalls.

The foreign aid budget is the product of borrowing and presently hidden within a vast swathe of borrowing. However, the public is becoming increasingly aware that, in the past, this has been splashed out on tenuous ventures and equally dubious schemes and directions, many of which appear never to have reached their intended goals.

One can recall the eye watering amount given to an unknown girl group from Somalia towards aspirations of emulating the Spice Girls, and currently the £81 million awarded to China to name but two of many spurious recipients. Surely it is only right and proper that the government has seen fit to reduce this budget and place controls on its destinations, at least until better times.

David L Thomson.

Laurence Park,

Kinglassie.

Cutting aid budget will cause deaths

Sir, – Support for the slashing of the UK aid budget is deeply disappointing to read.

Although I have to agree with at least one point in Clark Cross’s contribution (Slashing the aid budget is the right decision, Courier, November 27), that both China and India should support their own.

However, the £85 million that is quoted as being provided to China and India is a drop in the proverbial ocean.

Already £2.9 billion has been slashed with absorption of the Department of International Development into the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and now we have the planned reduction of the aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% GDP.

Last year the aid budget was £15bn. The reduction alone is £4.3bn, taking the total aid reduction to £7.2bn.

The quoted aid to China and India represents only 0.0056% of the previous £15bn budget.

You may see why I believe that using India and China as reason to reduce the aid budget is wrong-headed thinking.

This cut will cause additional deaths in many other countries rather than China and India.

Alistair Ballantyne.

Birkhill,

Angus.

Identify spreaders and isolate in hotels

Sir, – The present approach to the spread of the Covid virus with lockdowns is reminiscent of medieval quacks who when they found the patient was not recovering from the application of leaches, concluded that it was because not enough leaches had been applied.

Why not admit that lockdowns and face coverings only act to slow the spread of the virus, not eradicate it, and all that has been achieved in Scotland is to push the second wave into the NHS’s busiest time of the year, with the other winter ailments such as flu requiring treatment.

We must change from suppression to eradication and we must follow New Zealand in identifying the “spreaders” and isolating those in hotels for 10 days then retesting them before release.

A workable vaccine will help in eradicating the virus in those who have low immunity and who presently are being hospitalised and putting pressure on the health service.

Eric Gibbons.

Coldingham Place,

Dunfermline.

Independence is not the first priority

Sir, – The whole of the UK is on its knees due to the Covid crisis, and what does the FM from Scotland do?

In an interview she states that she wants another Indyref next year and states that the democratic choice of the people should be honoured.

But she denies to honour their democratic choice in 2014.

Maaike Cook.

Cash Feus,

Strathmiglo.