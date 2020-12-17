READERS’ LETTERS: SNP’s policy record ticks good boxes

Sir, – Regarding Denis Munro’s claim the SNP has achieved little in government (Letters, December 15).

Since 2007, the SNP has enacted groundbreaking policies. The Baby Box gives every wee one a good start in life, and will help reduce infant mortality. Free tuition widens access to education and provides a route out of poverty.

Free personal care for all who need it helps our vulnerable people.

The SNP delivered the Queensferry Crossing on time and under budget.

In February the SNP will introduce the Scottish Child Payment of £10 per child per week – a game changer in tackling child poverty. Unlike Universal Credit, it will not contain an abhorrent Rape Clause.

Further, the SNP has extended free school meals through the school holidays – and if they are re-elected in May this will be extended to free breakfast and lunch for all primary pupils in term time and holidays by 2022.

The SNP has a good record of governing Scotland. Perhaps that’s why they enjoy high polling leads and are on track for a fourth term in office.

Lloyd Melville.

Ashgrove,

Monifieth.

Drug abuse is a health issue, drug deaths a tragedy

Sir, – I worked on the frontline with people who misuse alcohol and drugs.

Politicians should not gain capital from this issue as it affects the whole of the UK.

There has been a 53% increase in deaths in England and Wales, with Kent the worst hit. The Bishop of Kent, Rose Hodson-Wilkin, has criticised politicians making much of the Scottish figures, saying the situation is as bad down south, with austerity, unemployment and poverty among the root causes.

I saw 25 years ago how good Calton Athletic Recovery Group from Glasgow were, abstinence-based drug addicts who lecture to young audiences all over Scotland on the dangers of drug misuse.

Drug consumption rooms are a must, and supported by 75% of injecting drug users, with the aim to reduce risks of disease.

Progressive health-focused policies which keep people alive, reduce harm and undermine organised crime are essential. The Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 is out of date and no longer fit for purpose. Drug abuse is a health issue.

Drug dealing is the criminal matter, with a consideration for no less than an indictment for offenders.

Ian Wallace.

Chapman Drive,

Carnoustie.

Planet Earth will prevail, we may not

Sir, – Humans have made a desperate mess of the planet – words reportedly spoken by Sir David Attenborough.

It is one of the most serious matters facing mankind.

However, planet Earth will continue to exist, with or without human intervention, for billions of years: the desperate mess is relevant to our survival on Earth.

The planet is now entering a transition, where we will face increasing constraints to life. It is not so much a case of destroying the planet, it is humankind committing suicide by degrees.

The only way of putting a brake on this is drastic cut-backs on what we consume, destroy and kill. For such a “war footing” scenario some form of global rationing will, in the not-too-distant future, prove necessary.

Kenneth Miln.

Swallow Apartments,

Union Street, Monifieth.

Global warming a concern to Africa too

Sir, – Your correspondent Geoff Moore “doubts that poor Africans are concerned about so-called global warming” (Letters, December 15).

In fact, they are probably more concerned about changes in the climate than people in the more affluent Western countries. A higher proportion of African people are farmers, and in many cases subsistence farmers, so changes in climate can have an immediate impact on their ability to grow enough food to eat.

Robert Potter.

Menzieshill Road,

Dundee.