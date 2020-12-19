READERS’LETTERS: Drug addicts are responsible for their actions too

Sir, – During First Minister’s Questions I was struck by what wasn’t said regarding Scotland’s drug deaths.

Despite Ruth Davidson and Richard Leonard trying to politicise what is a national disgrace, and Nicola Sturgeon admitting mistakes, not one of them mentioned the individual responsibility of the addicts.

Drug addicts are not forced to take drugs. They take them knowingly and willingly with little regard for themselves or their friends and families.

We, as a society then encourage them by giving them a substitute in the shape of Methadone, then, when they do overdose, save them by administering Naloxone, sending the message that it’s OK to OD because we’ll bail you out. That money would be better spent elsewhere.

Addicts are portrayed as victims, far from it. They have chosen this lifestyle and then expect us to throw money and resources at them or suffer the effects of their fecklessness and criminal behaviour.

I suggest, once we’re past Covid, we keep the SECC hospital and treat addicts there, “cold turkey” if necessary.

Deaths will eventually reduce, and it will send the message it’s down to the individual to take responsibility.

Time to stop talking and take some decisive action.

D McCarroll.

McKenzie Crescent,

Lochgelly.

West End traffic plan a work in progress

Sir, – The West End Community Council in Dundee wish to respond to Jim Dryden’s letter (December 16).

The plan is not to make Magdalen Yard Road one-way, that is untrue and misleading.

The proposed temporary plan is to close Riverside Approach to traffic coming from Riverside Drive and reduce the numbers of cars passing by the playpark and the green.

This is a dangerous crossing, used by many children, and there is serious risk of an accident. The corner is sharp and difficult to see round.

Riverside Approach would become one-way for that small stretch but the second lane would be given over to cycling, jogging and walking, which would make the area safer for these users.

This would be a temporary measure with measurable outcomes. If the filter did not work, it would be re-evaluated.

Dundee City Council’s proposal has the support of WECC and we ask that everyone in the West End takes part in their forthcoming consultation, whatever their opinion.

Russell Pepper.

Chairman, West End

Community Council.

Council aware of potholes in Fife

Sir, – I thank Mr Geroge Thomson for his letter (Courier, December 16) and fully understand his and others’ concerns regarding potholes on Fife Council roads.

I can assure Mr Thomson Councillor Docherty, Holt and myself in his ward assiduously and regularly seek and chase for pothole repairs on behalf of the people of East Neuk & Landward. He can contact any of us directly too.

Cllr Bill Porteous.

9C Braehead,

St Monans.

‘Disgrace’ we need Unicef to step in

Sir, – The fact Unicef, the UN’s child protection wing, will for the first time intervene to support those at risk of hunger in the UK, is a damning indictment on the depths to which the UK has sunk.

Unicef has put its funding behind a scheme designed to provide breakfast boxes to 1,800 families over the course of the Christmas holidays – marking the first emergency response in the UK by the organisation since it was founded in 1946.

Rising levels of food poverty in the UK are an absolute disgrace and the Tory government should be ashamed of this.

We are supposedly one of the richest countries in the world.

Our children should not have to rely on humanitarian charities that are more used to operating in war zones and in response to natural disasters.

Alex Orr.

2/3 Marchmont Road,

Edinburgh.