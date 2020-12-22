READERS’ LETTERS: Drugs problem has been left to fester for generations

Sir, – I was appalled to read about the level of drug deaths in Dundee, and indeed all over Scotland.

I am a retired community pharmacist who witnessed the emergence of “the drug pandemic” in the 1980s.

As traditional industries closed down youth unemployment was rampant and very many decent young people with no jobs and no hope got into bad company and into serious drugs.

We witnessed increasing numbers attending for daily methadone.

I campaigned at health board level for the setting up of a drug centre at the Constitution Clinic with facilities for counselling, social work as well as drug services.

Government policy was, however, that addicts should be treated in their own communities by GP practices and local pharmacies to supply methadone.

I was unaware of anyone ever coming off methadone!

It was a relatively cheap option to keep a lid on a cauldron of toxicity.

The problem has now festered for generations with many children having grown up in poverty, deprivation and chaos.

Governments have ignored the problem with little cash or resources, reaping the results we see today. For politicians, helping drug addicts is not “sexy”, but neither is being Europe’s Drug Capital.

Issues such as Brexit and independence have resulted in all governments ignoring healthcare reform, education and social care reform.

Strong leadership from leaders with a social conscience will be required in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

History suggests a fudge.

D. E. Meekison.

West End,

Dundee.

Methadone is just a waste of money

Sir, –I heartily agree with D. McCarroll (Drug addicts are responsible for their actions too, Courier, December 19).

It is true that people take these drugs knowingly, obviously with little regard as to how it affects their families.

And it is condoned by giving them methadone and other medication in case of an overdose. But they also take other substances, so why is money that could be used on helping to cure real illness being wasted in this way?

Methadone is not the way to stop people taking drugs.

June Reid.

Findhorn Street,

Fintry.

Do the right thing to stop Covid spreading

Sir, – I am getting frustrated of Covid-19 being talked about as if it’s a clever and cunning wee beastie.

Boris Johnson described the virus as changing its mode of attack. It is not like a tic or a flea or a midge looking for a human to pounce on.

The only way the virus spreads is by an infected person passing on the virus either on their breath or spreading it on to a surface.

Covid 19 is an inanimate and miniscule thing that only becomes animated when it enters a host, whether animal or human.

If we all do the right thing the virus cannot spread.

When we see pictures of masses of people ignoring social distancing, masks and generally behaving like they are immune there is no surprise that the virus spreads.

Some commentators complain the tier system is not working, so what’s the point?

My answer is they would work if the 10% to 20% of the population ignoring the rules followed them.

Harry Key.

Mid Street,

Largoward.

Scotland needs fewer mouths to feed

Sir, – However temporary it may prove to be, the current snarl-up at the Channel illustrates the madness of depending on other countries for food supplies. We cannot even feed half our people.

We need a policy of 100% net self-sufficiency so that we can ride out future disruptions.

This means we need a much lower population and demonstrates the utter folly of the SNP whose only “economic plan” is to try to pack 10 million people into Scotland.

I understand we cannot achieve this overnight or even in a decade or more, but the direction needs to be set.

A journey starts with a single step which can be repeated and accelerated progressively.

Adrian Grant.

Alturlie,

Freuchie.