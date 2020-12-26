READERS’ LETTERS: Arrogant politicians making twilight years miserable

Sir, – I am but five years and a wee bit away from that grand age of 100.

Yet I sit here alone in my lounge and truly wish that I never get to that age as it fills me with dread. Why is this?

It is totally due to the political arena that surrounds me every minute of every day.

This causes so much heartache and despair to me and my close friends.

In my colourful, eventful and wonderful life I have come across many variant groups of people which have tended to mould me as I am today.

The most alarming (to me) is the present group of politicians whom I find to be arrogant, egotistical, truth twisting and statistics skewing.

Perhaps someone reading this may be able to help me understand this concern of mine and make my surviving days more comprehensible and meaningful than they are at present.

Dennis Arnold.

St Andrew Street, Alyth.

Enough is enough on Scottish devolution

Sir, – Keir Starmer’s answer to his Scottish problem is yet more devolution.

In a normal democracy, where everyone compromises, this may work.

However, we are not in a normal democracy; the more you concede, the SNP just keeps coming back for more.

Where will this end? Devolution is not working properly as it is and powers already devolved are not used.

Maybe it is time to say enough is enough!

William Ballantine.

Dean Road, Bo’ness.

Referendum is a decision for Scots

Sir, – It is not for any politician outside of Scotland to decide whether or not we be graciously permitted to hold a referendum on our future.

Everyone is entitled to express an opinion but it is not for any politician to impose their own as if they are some infallible God-given overlord.

Whether or not we want a referendum is for us to decide and nobody else, particularly those with a seat in a different part of our conglomerate of nations, and one that by weight of numbers gets what it wants.

Nick Cole.

Balmacron Farmhouse, Meigle.

Stockpiling wind and solar power

Sir, – There are reports that companies have been stockpiling goods that are imported from Europe due to the uncertainty of what will happen on January 1 when the Brexit transition period finishes.

Meanwhile President Macron has threatened us with an energy blockade.

When British coal miners threatened an energy blockade in the 1980s Margaret Thatcher responded by ordering the stockpiling of six months worth of coal. Back then we had coal power stations.

I can’t wait till Boris Johnson orders our wind and solar farmers to stockpile six months worth of energy.

Geoff Moore.

Alness, Highland.

Monifieth is Angus’s forgotten town

Sir, – Once again Angus Council has rubbed the noses of Monifieth residents into the dirt with Arbroath Courthouse being given over to community ownership for £1.

In Monifieth we had the old school, Invertay House, which should have been offered as a community hub, free of charge.

But instead it will be developed into flats.

Why is it that other towns in Angus get benefits from Angus Council, but Monifieth is always forgotten.

With all the new houses in Monifieth, and more to come, do we not pay enough council tax to merit something in return.

Al Buntin.

Provosts Walk, Monifieth.

Closing borders is a two way street

Sir, – Perhaps all the Brexiteers who shouted about closing borders now understand you can only close half a border.

If you don’t believe me just look at what has been happening down in Kent.

Let’s hope all the British Nationalists that were shouting about borders now understand the mess they are creating and that closing borders is a two way street.

Bryan Auchterlonie.

Bluebell Cottage, Perth.