READERS LETTERS: ‘Beano’ McLean was a dab hand on the football pitch

Sir, – It is a fine obituary of Jim McLean you have presented in The Courier.

As someone who played against ‘“Beano” I thought people would like to know he was good at playing football.

He was very good.

His strength was definitely his ball control, distribution and his finishing which are key for an inside forward (an attacking midfield player in today’s game).

He was not a physical player and me being a half back he was not one to worry about giving you a hard time, but he was an asset for his team regarding him not being booked or sent off.

I think he must have rubbed his skills off on his younger brother Tommy when they were growing up as kids.

I trust Jim would have liked the words I have said about him.

He did however dislike the odd heavy tackle I would perhaps make now and again.

My thoughts are with the McLean family.

Regards the name Beano, it transpired as Jim’s nickname when he arrived at Dens because his second name was McLean and the other inside forward at Dundee was George McLean whose nickname was “Dandy”.

David McNicoll.

Braehead Drive,

Carnoustie.

Softer Brexit if SNP MPs had voted for it

Sir, – The SNP is voting against the deal the UK has struck with the EU.

No surprise there: SNP MPs’ sole purpose at Westminster is opposition and obstruction.

Sir Keir Starmer has adopted a more adult stance: he does not much like the deal, but No Deal was what the SNP hoped for, to inflame its grudge and grievance agenda and enhance its secession appeal.

Perhaps Scots have forgotten the SNP voted against the proposed deals presented by Theresa May, which would have constituted a softer Brexit than we now have.

Indeed, SNP MPs abstained on Ken Clarke’s amendment to keep the UK in the EU’s Customs Union, which fell by a mere six votes. At the time, there were 35 SNP MPs.

Had they adopted a mature stance, the UK would be facing a future in the EU’s Customs Union. Let that sink in.

Jill Stephenson.

Glenlockhart Valley,

Edinburgh.

Help local charities with any extra cash

Sir, – Regarding Maaike Cook’s letter (Not everyone has money to give, Courier, December 24) in which she asks: “Where does all the money to big charities go?”

Just Google all the charities who spend thousands on TV inviting us to save a tiger, save a bear or save the planet and you will discover the executives at the top enjoy huge salaries.

I note the Maggie Centre is short of funds; if you have cash to spare send it to them or to a local charity run by volunteers.

Gordon Taylor.

Hawthorn,

Backmuir of Liff.

Tattie peel scheme has had its chips

Sir, – I thought I had woken up on April 1st when I read that new apartments in Dunfermline were to be heated by potato peelings (Courier, December 28).

Let us suppose there are 10 apartments and each family eats four potatoes daily.

Then, if everyone takes their potato skins down to the furnace, 40 potato skins will be burned to generate heat.

Am I meant to believe that burning 40 potato skins gives out enough heat to maintain a reasonable temperature in ten apartments for 24 hours?

Perhaps if potato skins were brought in from elsewhere in sufficient quantity this scheme might work but that would involve vehicles burning petrol or diesel, which is a big no, no for the Greens.

Archibald A. Lawrie .

Church Wynd,

Kingskettle.

Politicians will argue for arguing’s sake

Sir, – If it is any consolation to Dennis Arnold (Arrogant politicians making twilight years miserable, Courier, December 26) I, at 83 years old, fully understand the confusion he thinks he is in.

But it is my opinion he is not confused, I have exactly the same opinion.

If one politicians says “yes” the next one says “no” as a matter of principle.

A A Bullions.

Glencairn Crescent,

Leven.