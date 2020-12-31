READERS’ LETTERS: Covid death stats suggest we should take another path

Sir, – Normally few lay people read Scottish NHS statistical data. However, in the case of Covid-19 this is a great pity, as the cumulative statistics for Covid-19 deaths in Scotland are very revealing:

Nobody under 20 has died in Scotland from Covid-19.

Only two healthy people under 45 years old and a further 29 from 45 to 64 have died from Covid-19 in Scotland.

Only 9% of Scottish Covid-19 deaths were under 65, and only 8% of those were otherwise healthy. Those who were both under 65 and healthy represent less than 1% of Covid-19 deaths.

These figures make a strong case that we should now take a very different approach to tackling this disease.

Children and students should be allowed to continue their education face to face.

Healthy working age adults should be allowed to work and socialise as normal.

The elderly and those with serious health issues should be given advice and all reasonable support to shield.

Otto Inglis.

Crossgates,

Fife.

Wrong target for hypocrisy accusation

Sir, – Derek Farmer (Look forward with optimism now Brexit deal is done, Courier, December 29) accuses Nicola Sturgeon of hypocrisy for wanting to remain in Europe but quit Westminster.

For many years the SNP slogan has been “Scotland in Europe”. No hypocrisy there.

His letter appears on the day that the UK Government reminded travellers their European Health Insurance Card is now worthless and they should increase their level of travel insurance, and that anyone wishing to drive in mainland Europe should apply for an international driving licence.

Scots fishermen and seed potato farmers now realise that they were disposable pawns in Westminster’s political manoeuvres, while the whole cynicism of the Brexit process was embodied in the actions of two billionaire businessmen who campaigned for Brexit claiming it would strengthen Britain.

James Dyson has shifted all of his production to Singapore while Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos has scrapped plans to build a new range of electric cars in Wales and will now build them in France to make the most of EU trade opportunities.

If Mr Farmer wishes to attack hypocrisy he is aiming at the wrong target.

The majority of Scots see themselves as Europeans and roundly rejected the weakening not just of Scotland but of other parts of the UK by Brexit.

Another SNP slogan was “Westminster, the one cut that makes sense”. How very true.

Ken Guild.

Brown Street,

Broughty Ferry.

Drugs policy you could not make up

Sir, – Dr Norma H Smith has it spot on when she says prevention is the answer to drug addiction (Prevention is real answer to drugs, Courier, December 28).

However, for reasons best known to themselves, governments do not see it this way. Concerned at the death rate and effect on health, the government banned cigarette advertising and hammered smokers with heavy price increases to deter them from smoking.

They did not ban the sale of cigarettes.

Likewise with alcohol.

The Scottish Government, however, by a strange feat of Alice In Wonderland logic, rather than take measures to prevent drugs reaching users, proposes to give drug addicts heroin – free!

You couldn’t make it up.

George Dobbie.

Airlie Street,

Alyth.

Masks on buses must be robustly policed

Sir, – Now that the number of Covid cases is rising and the vast majority of us are doing what we can to stem the rise, why are people still being allowed on to public transport without a mask or some sort of certificate of exemption?

It is unacceptable that we are all making our individual sacrifices and yet this loophole remains open.

Perhaps the bus companies can adopt a more robust approach in this matter.

The time is long past when we can afford to indulge such selfish ignorance.

John R Nicoll.

Queen Street,

Broughty Ferry.