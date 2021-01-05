READERS’ LETTERS: Will Jenny Hjul give more balanced views in 2021?

Sir, – While the rest of the world moves on with new priorities in the wake of Covid-19, Jenny Hjul gives another predictable indulgence against anything akin to Scottish independence (The Courier, December 30 2020).

To be fair, her indyphobia is not unique among opinion writers, even when the scenery has changed and the audience demands a new story and new storytellers.

If Jenny Hjul believes Scottish independence was “mostly confined to the fringes” throughout 2020, it seems to me she spent an extraordinary amount of her time there, which may explain the fantastical views espoused through her column over the last 12 months.

In 2021, I do hope she gets better, fairer and will treat her audience to something new in the way of balance and respect.

After all, that audience reflects everyone in Scotland, the majority of whom have no fear of independence, are confident Scottish governments can serve them well and feel the best future for Scotland is being joined up and joined in with the rest of the world – and do not share her preference for restrained isolation under any more London governments.

Kevin Donnelly.

10 Mill Street,

Kirriemuir.

Brewdog’s offer is not to be sneered at

Sir, – We Scots are sometimes a strange lot.

When a successful entrepreneur puts up their hand to help with providing vaccination venues, they are berated on social media platforms.

“There must be something in it for them” seems to be the suspicion.

Well of course there is, they hope this good deed will be remembered. Is that reprehensible?

It is a great deal better than the example shown by Tim Martin of Weatherspoons, who told his staff to get another job at the start of this pandemic.

Compared to other UK billionaires like Sir James Dyson and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who both promised investment in the UK, then moved to Singapore (Dyson) and Monaco (Ratcliffe), Brewdog are positively angelic.

I have no shares in Brewdog, but I will buy their product(s) more often from now on.

Alistair Ballantyne.

Birkhill,

Angus.

Recycling centres should plan ahead

Sir, – It wasn’t rocket science to predict that recycling centres would be extra busy over the holiday period; it happens every year.

To castigate the public for depositing items at the correct location is somewhat silly, it is not their fault systems were not in place to deal with this.

Rather that than fly-tipping as an alternative.

Malcolm Hodgson.

35 Comerton Place,

Fife.

Fitting final fairway for Sean Connery

Sir, – I understand Sean Connery’s widow Micheline is to scatter his ashes on a Scottish golf course.

I hope she will consider the Elysian Fields – the fairway of the 14th on the Old Course at St Andrews (and in Greek mythology, the abode of the blessed after death).

He was a fine match player and in the Jubilee Vase, the R&A’s autumn meeting singles competition, this was the hole he could be relied upon to win.

In his heyday, with his height and power, he regularly made the 530 yards to the green – and over Hell Bunker – in two blows.

The Rev Dr John Cameron.

10 Howard Place,

St Andrews.

Best of both worlds for indy Scotland

Sir, – The anti-independence campaign in the 2014 referendum said an independent Scotland would leave not just the UK but also the EU.

But now an independent Scotland will be free to join the EU and trade, on EU terms, with most of Europe and the rest of the world, and also on EU terms with what’s left of the UK. The best of both worlds.

Les Mackay.

5 Carmichael Gardens,

Dundee.