READERS’ LETTERS: Does the Julian Assange verdict have sinister implications?

Sir, – The decision not to extradite Julian Assange to the US should be welcomed.

He exposed the crimes of Washington and her vassal states, including kidnapping, corruption, torture and assassination. He has pulled back the curtain.

This is why Washington and her British allies have waged an unrelenting campaign to persecute, vilify and isolate Julian Assange.

However, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser only stopped the extradition on the grounds incarceration in a US jail could increase Assange’s risk of suicide. She accepted the prosecution argument that publishing classified information unfavourable to the US Government was a “crime”. Does this mean no journalist in the world is safe?

In future can America indict, prosecute and imprison someone anywhere in the world for publishing unfavourable information?

Imagine the outcry if China, Russia or Turkey tried this?

Next time Washington launches a war to bring “freedom and democracy” to a country, could critics find themselves in a similar position to Julian Assange?

He still remains in a maximum security prison, unconvicted of any crime.

He should be released and compensated by the US and her client regimes.

Alan Hinnrichs.

2 Gillespie Terrace,

Dundee.

Parallel universes in Ferrier’s arrest

Sir, – I was interested to see Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier has been arrested and charged in connection with “alleged culpable and reckless conduct” for breaching Covid restrictions.

Sure her behaviour was stupid and she should not have done it.

However, Dominic Cummings did far worse and, apart from getting bad press, he got away with it.

Then there was Boris Johnson who was frequently seen not wearing a mask, culminating in him catching the virus himself.

All of this was happening whilst millions of travellers were flying into the country from all four corners of the world without any testing or any controls at all.

Harry Key.

20 Mid Street,

Largoward.

Our politicians are not above the law

Sir, – SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has been charged after travelling from London to Glasgow after testing positive for Covid-19.

I presume she will be treated like anyone who breaks the law, not just anyone but an elected Member of Parliament who is meant to lead by example.

Dr Catherine Calderwood contravened the rules early in 2020 by travelling from Edinburgh to the family’s second home in Fife during lockdown.

Was Dr Calderwood charged or are high-ranking officials in the realm of the SNP excused for their unacceptable behaviour?

Maybe this is regarded as acceptable behaviour by our politicians; I hope not, and that justice is dealt where is it due.

Valerie Stewart.

Stobo, Calderwood,

East Kilbride.

What about vaccines for unpaid carers?

Sir, – What about the unpaid carers here in Scotland?

In all the lists of priorities for the Covid-19 vaccination, there is no mention of when the unpaid carers will receive theirs.

Since the start of the pandemic they have been working silently and relentlessly to protect and keep their loved ones safe and, it seems to me, are excluded from the priority list.

They should receive the vaccine at the same time their “charges” get theirs. They are as important as care home and home care workers,

I am happily married to and an unpaid carer for my husband, aged over 80, who has Parkinson’s disease.

The unpaid carers feel we are being left out of the equation.

Maaike Cook.

Cash Feus,

Strathmiglo.