READERS’ LETTERS: Bring in the army or risk another winter of lockdown

Sir, – The pandemic and Brexit shenanigans dragged the UK into its first recession for over a decade at the start of last year.

We had a brief respite in the third quarter as the first lockdown lifted, but the economy is expected to shrink again in the final three months of 2020 with Covid restrictions re-imposed.

So we face our first double-dip recession since 1975, with the latest lockdown expected to cost £500 million per day.

The only thing making Covid Scotland remotely tolerable is the First Minister’s promise that this time there will be a competent vaccine roll-out.

However, given the Horlicks made of recruiting retired medical staff; one doesn’t have to be a Fife resident to doubt our shambolic NHS can deliver.

We need drive-in centres, 24/7 sites and above all, the Army drafted in, if we are to escape a third winter in lockdown.

Dr John Cameron,.

Howard Place, St Andrews.

A responsibility in expressing opinions

Sir, – The language used by Jenny Hjul in her opinion piece (We’ll need more than Sturgeon’s word there is light at the end of this tunnel, Courier, January 6) seems to be rather impatient, possibly childlike

You can imagine hearing it emanating from a back seat during a long car journey, ‘When are we going to get there mummy’, or ‘Are we there yet?’

Because our First Minister has not provided full data to the public, Ms Hjul seems to be implying that the path being taken is invalid.

In my mind, I hear another child ask ‘but why Mummy? Why do we need to?’

Recently several writers in have taken data supplied by governments and analysed it to determine that those 50-plus need to isolate and everyone else can go back to normal.

This is a very simplified view of the data, our world is more complex and these kinds of simplifications mislead the public. It would have been more convincing if Ms Hjul had quoted a group of supporting scientists.

But she did not and yet she complains that our First Minister doesn’t, or didn’t, provide supporting evidence

A smells of double standard?

We all understand the frustrations that this pandemic has caused and want it over with, but Ms Hjul’s opinion piece is not helpful.

Freedom of speech is important, however responsible use is also important.

Alistair Ballantyne.

Birkhill, Angus.

Need for Covid action is not in question

Sir, – In her weekly diatribe against the Scottish Government and at a time when, above all else, it is essential that we all play our part in defeating the coronavirus, Jenny Hjul is downplaying the severity of the effects of the virus.

According to her, it is no more than “seasonal illness”, and she questions the justification of measures to combat the virus.

Tell that to the families of the bereaved.

We are fortunate in Scotland to have a government which seeks to be proactive in fighting the virus, presenting the facts fairly and squarely to the population.

This is unlike the UK Government which dithers, giving mixed and contradictory guidance, before once again belatedly following Scotland’s lead.

At a time like this, the last thing that we need, is someone dangerously questioning the need for action.

Norman Smith.

Aberdour Road,

Burntisland.

Virus has no respect for places of worship

Sir, – On January 5, The Courierreported on the Scottish Catholic Bishops being upset by the Scottish Government’s closure of churches during the latest pandemic lockdown, and their pleading for special privilege.

A day later a Christian newspaper reported that an entire Catholic congregation in England, where there is no lockdown ban on services, is self-isolating after a single worshipper attending Mass had tested positive for the virus.

As a result, the church has been forced to cancel Mass services of its own volition.

Alistair McBay.

Lawmuirview,

Methven.