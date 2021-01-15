READERS’ LETTERS: Tone deaf to the plight of Scottish fishing post-Brexit

Sir, – A major flaw of the UK parliamentary system is, when it gets a huge majority, it switches off its radar in favour of its ideological compass.

Small voices are easily ignored. The fishing industry is in this category. In one of the toughest working environments, it must be heartbreaking to see your catch “dumped” due to not having the correct paperwork.

These “bits of paper” are designed to keep regulatory record of goods shipped from a company, which a day before, was passed through with other “bits of paper”.

It seems the negotiators of post-Brexit changes are of the view that as of January 1, product going cross-border is suddenly defective or fraudulent.

These UK negotiators are and were under the management of the UK, no one else, despite the smoke and mirrors David Duguid MP deployed, astonishingly saying the EU and the Scottish Government should get involved in fixing this post-Brexit shambles.

In response to the situation, Jamie McMillan of Loch Fyne Langoustines, asked a radio presenter to ask David Duguid to stop lying to the fishing industry. Strong words indeed.

Alistair Ballantyne.

Birkhill,

Angus.

Caird Park sledges not a council job

Sir, – I take issue with the comment made by Ian McAlindon, former club captain at the now-closed Camperdown Golf Club, that the city council are to blame for not patrolling the Caird Park golf course (The Courier, January 12).

Council workers are not there to oversee the actions and activities of the general public.

It is solely the responsibility of the parents and individuals who brought the sledges there to take them away and recycle them, not the council.

There is far too much of this attitude of “it’s not my job” and “the council workers can clear it up”. The city council workers have to a job to do and this certainly is not one of them. People need to take responsibility for their own actions.

This city is going through a regeneration to make itself an attractive place worthy of visiting and creating employment in many sectors, but this is hampered by conduct such as this.

Stewart Dodd.

Harefield Avenue,

Dundee.

Not a time for Lord Haw-Haw tactics

Sir, – I read with some disbelief an article stating that the Scottish Tories, along with others, are casting doubt on the efficacy of the NHS, Scottish Government and front line workers regarding the reliability of track and trace and the speed and efficiency of the distribution of the Covid vaccine.

This situation, to my mind, is the equivalent to World War III, when it is essential we pull together to fight a common enemy, and not play at Lord Haw-Haw and attempt to undermine those fighting at the front.

If comments are necessary on the Covid response, then instead of just making sniping criticisms, an alternative should be proposed.

Stop the sniping and start supporting our front line troops.

Ron Blanchard.

177 Kinghorn Road,

Burntisland.

We are on a war footing with Covid

Sir, – It seems that government is, yet again, adopting a consultancy capacity at a time when effective action is required.

Liberal democracy we may have, but this should not exclude the implementation of direct intervention when and where necessary.

More use of military resources should be called upon to assist communities: we are at war (a global war) with coronavirus, a war which will continue to wreak havoc with mankind until words are replaced by corrective action.

Kenneth Miln,

6 Swallow Alts,

Union St, Monifieth.