READERS’ LETTERS: Queensferry Crossing closure chaos cannot continue

Sir, – I am puzzled by the assertion from the bridge authorities that it was necessary to divert traffic via the Kincardine Bridge during the most recent closure of the Queensferry Crossing due to falling ice.

There is a plethora of electronic road signs on the motorway/bridge approaches, the purpose of which is to inform motorists of problems ahead.

There is also the bridge patrol staff on hand to help guide traffic as appropriate and Police Scotland have motor patrol vehicles to deploy.

Given that the ice problem was identified in the early hours it must surely have been possible to get a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge set up using those resources.

I don’t accept that the only course of action was to send the traffic miles across country to the Kincardine Bridge.

If that is the case then the management of the bridges and roads need to be given a good shake and told to get a drill in place to enable the old bridge to be brought quickly into use.

The current chaos cannot be allowed to continue.

George Thomson.

Viewforth Place,

Pittenweem.

Nitty gritty of winter maintenance plan

Sir, – In his comments about concerns over cuts to the winter road maintenance budget (Overnight gritting is put on ice, Courier, January 21) Perth and Kinross Council councillor Mike Williamson fails to mention that his SNP group voted to remove £185,000 from the winter maintenance budget at the council’s annual budget meeting last year.

This would have led to significant cuts to winter road maintenance across the whole of Perth and Kinross.

The Conservative administration voted down the SNP proposals and chose to maintain the budget for winter gritting in full.

Mr Williamson was also present at committee last August at which this winter’s gritting policy, including the proposed changes to overnight gritting, was discussed and unanimously approved.

Councillor John Duff.

Highland Ward,

Perth and Kinross Council.

We’d all go hungry if SNP distributed food

Sir, – I am 85 and heave heart problems and am therefore deemed ‘vulnerable’.

I have had a stream of letters from the Scottish Government – much of it repeated – but including a Christmas card from Nicola Sturgeon.

This served to remind me that governments are adept at wasting money.

When it comes to doing anything useful, like offering a vaccination against Covid, I have heard nothing.

It should have been no problem to distribute this to GPs and other vaccination centres. This has not happened efficiently. I am not surprised at the sloth and inefficiency exhibited by the Scottish Government. If tasked with distributing fresh food, there would be widespread hunger.

Ian Strachan.

Golf Course Road,

Blairgowrie.

New villas not part of leisure development

Sir, – We noted Dr Windsor’s letter (No pleasure from new leisure hub, Courier, January 20) relating to our proposed leisure-led development at West Kinfauns.

Dr Windsor claims we are seeking planning permission to deliver 15 “villas” on the old car park site.

We would like to clarify that this planning application, to the east of our site, is not in any way connected with ourselves or our development and is being progressed by an unrelated developer.

We hope this serves to clarify this factual inaccuracy.

Scott Whittet.

Head of Property,

Morris Leslie Ltd.

Who will be left to administer first jag?

Sir, – It is great that the rollout of the vaccine is happening and they are working flat out to get jags in arms.

My question is when people have to get their second jag, who is going to be giving the remaining public their first?

They are doing as many as they can so that leaves nobody to give people their jag.

Neil Robertson.

Etive Place,

Glenrothes.