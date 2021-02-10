READERS’ LETTERS: Time has come for change to Holyrood political scene

Sir, – The SNP’s quest for independence can only result in Scotland having one of the weakest economies in Europe.

Just how attractive would that make it in its quest for membership of the EU bloc?

A non-starter I would suggest. It would seem that members of the SNP will either just try to turn a blind eye to impending economic disaster, or not admit such worries to the electorate.

There is no rational reason for the SNP to be re-elected since it has failed to improve Scotland’s economy, public services, or any other benefits for the people of Scotland.

Its projected policies will likely be harmful not only to Scotland, but to the whole UK.

So how on earth can they expect to earn the support of Scotland’s voters?

And when will the internecine battles between Sturgeon, Salmond, Cherry etcetera come to an end?

If they cannot agree with each other, what possible chance have they of persuading us, the mere electorate, to support their cause?

May I suggest the time has come for a marked change in the Holyrood political scene.

Robert I G Scott,

Ceres, Fife.

Taking the knee is not mandatory

Sir, – Watching the news I heard questions about why rugby-players had not ‘taken the knee’. This gesture is voluntary, not mandatory.

Not ‘taking the knee’ does not mean that people are not supporting, or have no respect for the BLM movement.

Standing upright, reflecting a minute in silence shows as much respect as ‘taking the knee’ for the BLM movement.

It is not about a gesture in public, but how we behave and what we do in our daily lives.

By not accepting or respecting the personal choices of how we make a gesture of support, people start to discriminate too. So can I ask all, to respect and accept the choice every one makes.

Only then gestures are genuine and heartfelt and not forced upon!

Mrs Maaike Cook.

Cash Feus, Strathmiglo.

Potholes could cause a serious accident

Sir, – I have filed a report after report pertaining to the potholes at the roundabout at Morrisons in Cowdenbeath.

Weeks have passed and nothing has been done.

I am of the opinion they pose a danger to road users as the cluster is unavoidable other than by going on to the opposing carriageway.

As a law graduate, I am well aware of the liability surrounding damage or worse an accident.

Here is not the place to reach for the legal textbooks and case law.

Alex Rowley MSP has highlighted the mess of some of the Fife roads.

I concur and indeed many will who use the roads.

Fife Council needs to get this sorted rapidly before people incur costs for damaged vehicles or accidents to whatever severity.

Bryan Morgan.

Lumphinnans, Fife.

Let down and tossed aside with vaccine

Sir, – I thoroughly agree with Valerie Wright’s letter (Vulnerable being left behind in Covid vaccine roll-out, Courier, February 9).

I too stay in Broughty Ferry, I am in the 75–79 age group and like a lot of people have a few health issues.

All my friends have now had the vaccination or have appointments for later this week. Three in their late sixties have attended Caird Hall and one has an appointment at a community hall in St Andrews.

They are all delighted and very happy to have been given the opportunity much earlier than they expected.

When I contacted my GP surgery I was informed they were working their way through the list and I would be contacted when it was my turn.

Strange when two of my younger friends, and one with a surname after mine, were called and have appointments on Wednesday and Thursday.

When I asked if there was a chance of some vaccine being left over because of the inclement weather, I was advised I would be contacted when it was my turn.

My husband and I are perfectly capable of driving to Caird Hall, but unfortunately we are in the next priority group 75–79. who have been let down and tossed aside.

Alison Kinnear.

Bughties Road,

Broughty Ferry.